Prince Harry and Meghan ‘had secret £2.5m home in UK,' but were forced to flee because…

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly had a secret hideaway in the UK—a stunning £2.5 million home they eventually had to let go of. With recent news suggesting the Duke is 'determined' to settle back in his hometown after spending a considerable amount of time in California, US, the revelation that the Sussexes once owned a covert UK residence piques curiosity about the stories behind this luxurious Cotswolds retreat. According to reports, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex leased a property in the Cotswolds for two years before moving to Frogmore. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle walk down the steps after their wedding.(AP)

Harry and Meghan’s secret UK hideaway

Royal followers are aware that Meghan and Harry were given the keys to Royal Frogmore Cottage when they exchanged wedding vows in 2018. However, after spending a fortune on renovations and patiently waiting to make it their love nest, the couple eventually had to give it up when they decided to step down from their working royal status in 2020. Nonetheless, recent findings indicate that just before they walked down the aisle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, “the couple agreed to lease a private retreat in the Cotswolds, where they planned to reside while Frogmore Cottage underwent renovations,” as per the Mirror.

Harry and Meghan’s Oxfordshire home

Throughout their 8-year relationship, the estranged royals have stayed at multiple places, including Harry's bachelor pad at Nottingham Cottage, Frogmore, Tyler Perry's home in LA, and their current mansion in Montecito, US. However, one of the least discussed homes of the Sussexes is their Cotswolds property, where they reportedly resided in the Oxfordshire residence, valued at over £2.5m back in 2018.

Nonetheless, the couple was forced to give up the house once the media discovered their hidden gem and its whereabouts. Sussexes were believed to be very happy in their covert home, which provided them with a lot of privacy to host their well-known guests and sufficient yard area to walk their dogs out in the evening.

The luxurious property was like a mini-estate featuring three unique structures. The primary residence, a magnificent farmhouse, provided four roomy bedrooms. There was an additional two-bedroom cottage ideal for employees or visitors. And for the perfect setting for hosting guests. The couple vacated Frogmore Cottage last summer, following their bombshell Netflix documentary and Oprah Winfrey interview. A rep told the UK outlet, "We can confirm the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage."