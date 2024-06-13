Meghan Markle 'lied to my daughter': Half-sister accuses Duchess of misleading narrative about Royal wedding

The relationship between Meghan Markle and her half-sister, Samantha Markle, remains strained. Samantha is now publicly stating that Meghan "lied to her daughter" about the royal wedding, portraying her in a negative light. After alleging in a tell-all interview that the Duchess misled the public about their relationship and childhood, Samantha reiterated these accusations during an interview with Channel Seven's Sunrise on Friday. Meghan Markle's half-sister Samantha Markle has filed a lawsuit against the actress for ruining her reputation in an interview and a Netflix documentary.

Samantha Markle accuses Meghan of ‘spun narrative’

“It was really surprising to hear that there was a narrative spun that made Ashley feel like she was not invited because of something having to do with me, the 59-year-old stated referring to the Duchess of Sussex.

In May 2018, Meghan and Prince Harry married at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle. Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, was the sole family member present at the ceremony. In 2023, Samantha revealed the Markle family's surprise at not being invited. Initially, their father, Thomas, was invited to walk Meghan down the aisle, but he suffered a heart attack just days before the wedding.

Now, Samantha claims, "I heard from a royal insider who knows, that was up to up Meghan, so Meghan lied to my daughter which made my daughter feel begrudging of me," she said in the interview.

‘Meghan lied to my daughter’

Samantha, a writer and screenwriter, has been critical of Meghan since she began dating Prince Harry. The conflict grew when Samantha took legal action against Meghan for making defamatory statements in an interview with Oprah Winfrey and the Netflix show. During these interviews, Meghan referred to herself as the only child and hoped to have a sibling. Samantha's lawsuit challenged the accuracy of Meghan's portrayal of their relationship and their father, stating that she lied so neither she (Samantha) nor their father (Thomas Markle) “could not interfere with or contradict the false narrative and fairytale life story [she] concocted.”

In a fresh accusation, Samantha Markle claims Meghan lied to her daughter, leading her to believe that their absence from the wedding was her mom’s fault. “I can see how my daughter would have felt, torn between the two and then feeling perhaps like she could not go to the wedding because of me,” she added.

Samantha went on to claim, “That is not true, that is a lie. I found out that the royals did not say that, Meghan said that. She then lied to my daughter and made my daughter feel like it was something wrong with me that prevented her from going to the wedding.”

Later, Hale, the daughter of Samantha, shared her pain in the documentary, grasping the reasons behind the situation, and regretting its effect on her bond with Meghan. She believes her opportunity to join something significant was unfairly stripped from her, causing her emotional distress.