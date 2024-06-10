Prince Harry 'determined to find permanent UK home' as honeymoon period comes to…

Prince Harry is believed to be on a mission to secure a permanent residence in the UK. The Duke of Sussex, currently residing in California, US, with his wife Meghan Markle and two kids, is embroiled in a legal feud in his hometown over his personal security, which was downsized after he left the royal status. However, it seems the desire for a British base remains strong, and some royal experts believe there's a "sad reason" behind this latest move. Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, cries as she, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Queen Camilla and King Charles attend the state funeral and burial of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in London, Britain, September 19, 2022. (REUTERS)

Prince Harry ‘determined to find permanent UK residence’

The Duke currently has no official residence in the UK after leaving the palace and being evicted from Frogmore Cottage last year. During his time back in his hometown for the Invictus anniversary, he chose to stay in a hotel and reportedly turned down King Charles’ invite to live in a royal residence close to Clarence House in London. Sources say Harry was concerned about security.

Now, according to royal author Tom Quinn, the Duke might be missing some aspects of his old life, which makes him sad. The author stresses that he might miss his old army friends and life, partly why he is determined to find a permanent base in the country, alongside the fact that he wants his children Archie and Lilibet to know more about their roots.

In a conversation with The Mirror, Quinn said, Harry “misses his Old Etonian and army friends, many of whom have not visited as they don’t get on with Meghan. Harry is determined to find his own permanent home in the UK, which is partly why he’s continuing his legal action to get the British taxpayer to pay for his security."

Prince Harry ‘is looking back at the past’

"As time goes by, Harry misses some aspects of his old life in the UK," the expert adds, stressing, "Inevitably, the honeymoon period where everything in the States is new and exciting is coming to an end, and Harry is looking back at the past through rose-tinted spectacles."

It's no surprise that Harry has hoped for a reunion, especially since the health crisis descended upon the UK family. First, King Charles, and then Kate Middleton, were diagnosed with cancer. The royal rift continues to deepen, especially after the release of the Duke's autobiography 'Spare,' along with their previous bombshell Netflix documentary and Oprah Winfrey interview, which brutally criticized the royal family.

It only got tensed after Harry's disclosure in his 2023 memoir about his sorrow over being forced to depart from Frogmore Cottage, his previous royal abode at Windsor Castle. invested a lot of money in transforming the grand estate, only to lose it when they left their royal positions.

Frogmore was given to them by Queen Elizabeth II. In his memoir 'Spare', Harry mentioned his desire to have a gathering with Charles and William after his grandfather's passing. While waiting for them at Frogmore Cottage, Harry was filled with sorrow as he realised that the cottage, which he believed would be his eternal abode, would not be. He penned, "Once upon a time, this was going to be my forever home. Instead it had proved to be just another brief stop."