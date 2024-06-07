Prince Harry and Meghan Markle branded ‘frauds’ over an ‘outrageous’ decision for their children Archie and Lilibet

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been labelled “frauds” after they reportedly started looking into “outrageously” expensive schools for their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle blasted for ‘taking advantage’ while royals are unable to conduct overseas tours (Photo by Kola SULAIMON / AFP)(AFP)

Some of the extremely reputed schools that are said to be on their list of preferences include a private school whose fees are known to go up to £40,000 per annum. This is the school that it attends and is located in Montecito, the posh Califonia area where they live.

Earlier this week, Richard Mineards from the Montecito Journal claimed, “Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are eyeing entering their two children, Archie and Lilibet, at a local private school, I can exclusively reveal.”

Prince Harry and Meghan facing backlash for the ‘outrageous’ decision

Royal commentator Lee Cohen has criticized the Sussexex for contemplating such an “outrageously expensive school” for their children and “their supposed commitment to progressive causes is nothing but a façade.”

He went on saying, “The Riven Rock twosome were spotted inspecting an institution's campus last week, bringing them one-step closer to a decision,” and added, “School fees in our area range from $60,000 to $50,000 plus for older grades, with most of the institutions having 100 per cent of students going on to attend four-year colleges.”

Cohen told GB News, “If they're willing to indulge in this epitome of elitism, there is no advocating for equality. Yet they're willing to pay staggering tens of thousands per year for their children's education.”

He questioned, “Yet they're willing to pay staggering tens of thousands per year for their children's education. How can they possibly justify this when so many families struggle to afford even the basic necessities?”

“Sending their children to such a prestigious institution completely exposes the frauds that Harry and Meghan are. By perpetuating the very systems of privilege that they claim to expose.”

Many netizens have defended the Sussexes

One user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, “No one should begrudge Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan choosing a school where they can feel Prince Archie is the safest possible setting.”

“Education is a priority for Meghan and Harry,” another commented.

The Duke of Sussex attended prestigious institutions such as Ludgrove Prep School and Eton College, following his older brother Prince William. Meghan also attended a private Catholic school, Immaculate Heart High School.