King Charles III will never allow Prince Harry ‘back to Frogmore Cottage’: Expert

King Charles III appears to have delivered a decisive message to his son, Prince Harry that “he will never be allowed back to Frogmore Cottage”. Last month Prince Hary made a brief visit to the UK but King Charles won't meet him due to "full programme."(AP)

This comes after the monarch continues to endeavour to ask his brother, Prince Andrew, to leave the thirty-room Royal Lodge in Windsor and move to the nearby Frogmore Cottage, which was earlier home to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Prince Andrew has been subjected to criticism over the past few months following revelations linking him to convicted sex offender and notorious paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Prince Andrew faced allegations of sexual misconduct involving Virginia Giuffre, who claimed she was trafficked by Epstein and coerced into sexual activities with Andrew when she was 17. The Duke of York has denied these accusations.

Charles is determined that…

Notably, a year after Prince Harry's eviction from Frogmore Cottage, royal author Tom Quinn reports that King Charles is reportedly making his intentions clear through these property adjustments.

Quinn stated, “For King Charles, forcing Andrew to move to Frogmore solves several problems at once – it sends a message to Harry that, as a private citizen and no longer a working royal he will never be allowed back to Frogmore.”

“It sends message to Andrew that having disgraced himself, he can no longer expect to live in the grand style. And, finally, it means that a suitably grand residence can be made ready for the royals who really matter – William and Kate. Charles is determined that Royal Lodge is the only residence on the royal estate at Windsor that is big enough and regal enough for his heir,” he continued.

Prince Andrew has consistently resisted the proposal to move into Frogmore Cottage

A royal source told Times, “The King’s kindness is not without limit and there is a very good option for Andrew to move into Frogmore Cottage, recently vacated by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, which also has the benefit of being within the Windsor Castle security cordon hence reducing the need for alternative round-the-clock security for Royal Lodge.”

Prince Andrew is “taking longer than desirable” to “recognise the reality of the situation”, the source noted.