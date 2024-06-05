Meghan Markle ‘bearing the brunt’ that her children Archie and Lilibet will miss out on this

Meghan Markle may find herself “bearing the brunt” of a “sad” situation concerning her children Archie and Lilibet, according to a royal expert. Meghan Markle's concerns about her children's royal heritage and limited UK visits.

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet have had limited visits to the UK and haven't had the chance to form strong family relationships with their cousins; now, the burning question is how much they are aware of their royal heritage.

Prince Harry always expressed a desire for his children to grow up understanding their background; royal author Tom Quinn claims that Meghan worries about future repercussions.

The royal author quoted an insider to Mirror UK, “Meghan does miss some aspects of life in the UK and worries that her children will blame her if they never get to see their cousins and feel as adults that they have been deprived of what might have been a fun and meaningful existence in the UK.”

Will Archie and Lilibet miss out on a meaningful connection with their cousins?

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond supports the insider's claim, calling it “a legitimate point.” She told OK!, “Children grow up and are innately curious about their heritage and background… and when your heritage is one of the most famous families in the world, it will undoubtedly seem rather odd and perhaps sad that you hardly know or remember them.”

Jennie illustrated this sentiment by imagining Archie at 15, saying, “'My grandpa is/was King! And my Uncle is/will be King too.' But he hardly knew or met them. How sad… and Meghan would have to bear the brunt of the responsibility for that.”

Princess Lilibet, the Sussexes' younger child, recently celebrated her third birthday on June 4. Born at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in California in 2021, she is Prince Archie's younger sister and the granddaughter of King Charles III.

Initially named Lilibet Diana Mountbatten Windsor, it was confirmed in 2023 that both she and her brother would hold princely titles, honouring their “birthright.” Despite being seventh in line to the throne, Lilibet has spent minimal time in the UK and is the first of the late Queen's great-grandchildren to be born overseas.

Royal expert hopes ‘by the time Archie and Lili grow up, things will be calmer’

The former royal correspondent shared, “Three-year-old birthday parties are all about bouncy castles and little girls in princess dresses.”

“Of course Lilibet is already a princess, but I'm sure her mum will still want to dress her up for her big day. After all, that's half the fun of having a little girl. If Lilibet is anything like my three-year-old granddaughter, now is the time that she will be pining for a pet to cuddle...and a makeup bag full of child-friendly (and washable) lipsticks and nail varnish. So I hope Harry is ready for guinea pig cage cleaning duties!”

Jennie added, “I'm sure that, like Harry, she wants the very best for their children... and that will include an understanding of their background. I just hope that by the time Archie and Lili grow up, things will be calmer and the family more united, even if they continue to live thousands of miles apart. This is not the children's fault or responsibility, so let's hope the adults can make it a better world for the next generation of royals.”