What If Meghan Markle became Princess…

It is interesting to know that even after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left their duties as royal couples, discussions have occasionally occurred regarding stripping them of their royal status.

Several rumours have emerged throughout the years, including information about the royals, having the press inform them, and even complicity in using their royal influence to negotiate millionaire partnership agreements with large companies such as Netflix and Spotify.

Despite their step down and overall decision, some people can argue that Meghan and Harry aimed to make money using their royal affiliations.

Most recently, the couple launched a new website featuring Meghan's royal coat of arms and introduced her new business venture, American Riviera Orchard. American Riviera Orchard prominently bears her royal title on its official Instagram and website, “by Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.”

Quirky title Meghan Markle would assume without her duchess monike

However, should the titles 'Duke and Duchess of Sussex' be officially revoked—which would require an act of parliament—Meghan would still retain a royal title, albeit an unusual one, as pointed out by a royal expert.

Given Harry's princely status by birth, even if the Dukedom bestowed upon him by the late Queen Elizabeth were rescinded, he would still hold the title of prince, and Meghan would be referred to as Princess Henry.

Notably, Princess Michael of Kent, adopts the feminine form of her husband's title, in line with tradition, as she married into the Royal Family and her husband, Prince Michael, lacks another title.

Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine and a royal expert, stated, “I don't think anything will happen to the titles because, if they lose their titles, Harry is still a prince of the blood, and Meghan, instead of being the Duchess of Sussex, [would] be Princess Henry. That really would [confuse the Americans].”

“I think [it's] probably best just to leave it because it looks unkind, it looks unnecessary.”

Seward added, “The Queen gave them the titles, let them keep them - they're going to be 'H and M' anyway. I think the best thing is to leave them, ignore them, and let them get on with it - which is really what the Palace and the Royal Family are doing.”

However, Harry and Meghan dropped ‘His Royal Highness’ when they left royal duties and never relinquished their princely and ducal titles. Furthermore, according to the British royal succession laws after Charles became the king, Archie and Lilibet were the official Prince and Princess.