Prince Harry ‘another step closer to isolation’? Royal expert says ‘mess’ between him and William wouldn't exist if…

According to a royal expert, the familial “mess” between Prince Harry and Prince William is expected to become even thornier in the future. FILE - Britain's Prince William, second left, Kate, Princess of Wales, left, Britain's Prince Harry, second right, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex view the floral tributes for the late Queen Elizabeth II outside Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England on Sept. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)(AP)

The late Princess Diana's former butler, Paul Burrell, believes “Harry is taking another step closer all the time to isolation.” In a recently published New York Post report, the royal insider claimed that even the royals are “just letting him get on with it now.” He also purported how Harry will be “destructive” to his brother once he ascends the throne.

Since the Duke of Sussex parted ties with the royal family and his regal duties in 2020 to chart his solo path alongside his wife, Meghan Markle, in California, his relationship with the royal lot has significantly soured. Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are the only standing exceptions still maintaining their friendship with Harry and Markle, but even that reportedly “worries” Kate Middleton.

As for the connections with his family, Burrell firmly stands by the belief that “Harry has pressed the self-destruct button,” something that possibly wouldn't have blown out of proportion had the late Princess Diana still been in the picture. Burrell seemingly has a bone to pick with the Duke, for whom he assumes “there is a time scale to his destruction.”

Royal expert digs into Prince Harry stepping closer to further isolation

Addressing how no one is stepping up to clear the air between the royal brothers, Burrell said, “There is no one to do it, and so it is going to rumble on because nobody is brave enough to stick their neck out, and no one is strong enough for Harry to listen to.”

On the contrary, The Post also reported that despite Burrell's piercing words, he's convinced that Harry “might be holding out hope for when William becomes king.”

Digging further into his assumptions about the Duke, he's of the opinion that Harry is still holding on to “a new chapter and a new leaf with a place for him.” Rounding off his own statements, Burrell claimed that if that really is the case, the Duke “would be so estranged by ten that he would be barely recognisable to the public.”

Speaking on behalf of the reigning family, he added, “I'm not sure they want him back on a full-time role.” Yet, the former royal butler maintained that the royals are consumed by thoughts of “what [Harry] is going to do next.”