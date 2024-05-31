Diddy and Cassie's former makeup artist uncovers secret kept for 14 years, claims she heard him beating his ex in 2010

Weeks after the brutal surveillance footage from 2016 surfaced, revealing Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' caught in the act, attacking his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura at the now-closed InterContinental Hotel in California, his former makeup artist has come forward claiming that she once heard him beating the Is It You songstress during a previous a hotel stay in 2010. The alleged incident supposedly predates the 2016 assault that made headlines earlier this month when CNN published the exclusively obtained footage, capturing the Bad Boy for Life viciously grabbing Cassie by her hoodie, kicking her repeatedly and dragging her through the hotel hallway. (FILES) Sean P. Diddy Combs with Cassie Ventura attend the premiere of 'The Perfect Match' at the Arclight Theatre in Los Angeles on March 7, 2016. Rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs apologized on May 19, 2024 after surveillance video surfaced showing him physically assaulting his then-girlfriend Casandra Ventura in 2016. Combs is the target of several civil lawsuits that characterize him as a violent sexual predator who used alcohol and drugs to subdue his victims, and his homes were raided this year by federal agents. (Photo by Chris Delmas / AFP)(AFP)

Mylah Morales, who's previously worked with both Diddy and Cassie, has now spotlighted yet another alleged instance of physical abuse targetting the Me & U singer during the former couple's hotel stay in 2010.

Speaking to CNN's Laura Coates on Thursday, Morales said, “I have kept this secret for, like, 14 years.” Detailing the alleged attack, she claimed, “All I could hear was screaming and yelling… Whatever was going on in [the hotel bedroom], I don't know, but all I could think of was to grab Cassie's things and start packing it up and just getting her out to safety and bringing her to my house.”

Diddy's former makeup artist alleges she saw Cassie “badly beaten”

Also, speaking out about the aftermath of the incident, Morales told CNN that she saw Ventura “badly beaten” once she walked out of the room where the altercation between her and P. Diddy transpired. Further divulging Cassie's physical appearance after that, Morales noted, “knots on her head, black eye, busted lip."

When asked if they ever reported the incident to the police, the ex-makeup artist, now a good friend of Cassie, confirmed that they didn't know what to do at the time “because Puffy is a very powerful person" and were “terrified” of him.

Eventually, Morales took Cassie back to her place and contacted her doctor friend for a private treatment to check if she'd had a concussion. The makeup artist added, “It was painful to see Cassie like that because she's such a … beautiful human being.”

Morales suggested that this wasn't the first time something like this had happened between the former couple, saying, “It didn't feel like it… I feel like she might have been embarrassed that that happened.”

Addressing the recent release of the 2016 footage, Morales said, “I was devastated when I saw that video because it was like I actually witnessed what could have happened in that room and more." Referencing the 2016 attack video and drawing parallels with the alleged 2010 incident she'd supposedly been a close witness to, Morales also said, “That was a hallway incident. Who knows what happened in that room when I was outside of there.”

Cassie's now-settled 2023 lawsuit against Diddy stated the following allegations against the rapper: Sex trafficking, human trafficking, sexual assault and battery, gender-motivated violence, sexual harassment, gender discrimination and hostile work environment.

Other currently active lawsuits against Combs include Dickerson-Neal v Combs (drugging and sexual assault), Gardner v Combs (battery and sexual assault), Jane Doe v Combs (sex trafficking and gang rape), Lid Rod v Combs (racketeering, sexual assault and sex trafficking), O'Marcaigh v Christian and Sean Combs (premises liability and aiding and abetting his son), McKinney v Combs (drugging and sexual assault) and Lampros v Combs (drugging, battery and sexual assault).

As to whether Cassie would testify against Diddy if federal investigators asked her to, Morales “hoped” she would because she's the one person who knows everything.