Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny rekindle their love: ‘They were missing each other…’

Phrase ‘true love finds its way’ turns out to be true in case of model Kendall Jenner and rapper Bad Bunny as they found their way back to each other. After several sightings of the couple together on various occasions, multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE that Kendall and the Puerto Rican rapper are back together. The news comes months after their split in December of 2023. The family and friends around are overjoyed to see the two happy together again. Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny rekindle their relationship (Twitter)

‘Benny was not happy that Kendall was dating’

After split with Bad Bunny, Kendall was reportedly revisiting her relationship with her ex Devin Booker. Kendall and Booker ended things quietly in November, 2022. An insider said “Bunny was not happy that Kendall was dating" and has “been wanting her back.” The insider further said “It's like they needed the break to miss each other enough to figure things out. They always had this crazy attraction to each other. Things are great again. Kendall is happy. Bunny is very charming and is always sweet to her.”

The two decided to split in December as they were “not on the same page in life.” As reported by a source to PEOPLE, “There wasn't ever any drama in their breakup and they missed each other.” But not too long after the split, the 818 mogul was spotted with Bad Bunny spending the New Year’s together at Barbados along with others including Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Bieber. And then spotted again at the Met Gala afterparty in New York. “They were very much enjoying each other's company. Sitting close and whispering in each other's ears,” a party-goer added.

Kendall and Bad Bunny: Their relationship Timeline

The first rumours of the duo being involved romantically sparked in February, 2023 after they were spotted exiting a restaurant in Los Angeles. The two were introduced by friends, few weeks after the singer-rapper moved to LA. The couple was a sight at Coachella, as they were seen dancing together and getting closer throughout the musical event. Since the model was spotted alongside Bad bunny on multiple occasions such as basketball games, afterparties, brunches, concerts and more. Even after they called quits in December 2023, Kendall attended Bad Bunny’s concert in Orlando.