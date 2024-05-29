Ben Affleck 'checked out' as honeymoon phase with Jennifer Lopez ‘wears off’ due to…

Us Weekly has reported that Ben Affleck has been checked out, he and Jennifer Lopez have been arguing over “finances,” and their “honeymoon phase has worn off”. There are reports that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s relationship has hit a rough patch.

Tension between the Hollywood duo reportedly started a few months ago. According to a source close to the “Atlas” star, “Jennifer had started ramping up her work commitments and prepping for her tour. She’s very focused on work and overextends herself.”

Jennifer and Ben struggle with ‘demanding careers’

Ben apparently “doesn’t agree with Jennifer’s lifestyle” and is feeling “worn down” by the marriage.

“He’s been checked out,” the insider notes, adding that the celebrities are on “two completely different pages most of the time. The honeymoon phase has worn off.”

Another source explained, “Both have demanding careers that often require them to be in different cities,” and their work has also caused friction at home.

Another person with knowledge of the situation says Bennifer mutually decided to spend time apart to figure out “whether or not the relationship is right for both of them.” This period of separation is meant to provide them with the space needed to reassess their relationship and determine its future.

Another anonymous source reveals that their busy work schedules have become a significant issue. “Over time, Jennifer and Ben found it increasingly difficult to communicate effectively, and small misunderstandings grew into significant arguments.”

The pressures of their demanding careers have made it challenging for them to find time for each other, and “they have fundamentally different approaches to conflict.”

JLo ‘upset’ amid divorce rumour

Financial disagreements have also “exacerbated” their problems, according to sources. Despite these issues, there is still hope for the couple.

JLo is reportedly “committed to working on the marriage,” and Ben has started to “invest more” after struggling with “loneliness” and realizing “how much he misses Jen.”

For now, “Ben and Jen kept in touch primarily to discuss essential matters and updates”, but there is a glimmer of hope that things will improve. Their communication, although focused on practical matters, indicates a willingness to stay connected and address their issues.

One JLo source told Us Weekly that The Mother star is “committed to working on the marriage” and “She’s upset” about thinking the fourth divorce and “really did think she and Ben would be endgame this time around”