Jennifer Lopez warmly hugs Ben Affleck’s daughter after he arrived solo and 'gloomy' at graduation event

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, despite arriving separately, put on a united front to celebrate a major family event. After cameras caught a ‘downcast’ Affleck arriving alone to celebrate his and Jennifer Garner’s daughter Violet's graduation ceremony, Jennifer Lopez was shortly spotted enjoying lunch in The Maybourne area with the new graduate after spending the day in Beverly Hills. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married in 2022.

Jennifer Lopez celebrates Ben’s daughter Violet's graduation

Affleck and Garner's daughter, graduated last week and new photos capture a heartwarming moment: JLo sharing a warm hug with Violet as she steps out of the car. Despite tying the knot just 2 years back, the couple who rekindled their decade-old romance, continue to fuel separation rumours with their solo arrivals and red carpet spottings. Fresh off the success of her Netflix sci-fi Atlas, Lopez looked beautiful and confident in a long grey dress, with her hair tied back in a sleek style, and matching sunglasses.

Jennifer Lopez celebrates Memorial Day weekend at friend’s house

The recent sighting follows reports of her spending Memorial Day weekend apart from her husband. Lopez was earlier seen arriving at a friend’s house in Beverly Hills despite having her own $60 million shared mansion in the area with Affleck. Sporting a casual yet street-style look with baggy pants, she didn't forget to flaunt her diamond engagement ring.

The Accountant 2 star, who remained absent from his wife’s major Met Gala appearance and the Atlas premiere, is reportedly paying $100,000 per month to live in a rental property in the same neighbourhood as his ex-wife Jennifer Garner. Bennifer, who had not been seen publicly together for over a month, briefly united for Ben’s son Fin’s school day event before going their separate ways.

Lopez’s $90M residency at risk

Apart from personal turmoil, the 54-year-old is also facing professional challenges following her flop comeback at the start of the year. JLO released her much-hyped album This Is Me…Now, followed by a documentary capturing the couple’s love journey. However, despite extensive speculation and promotional activities, it failed to impress the audience. A source told The Post that her upcoming return to Sin City for a record-breaking $90 million residency is on shaky ground. Poor sales have made MGM Grand nervous, who reportedly was willing to pay her $1 million per show for over 90 concert dates in 2025.