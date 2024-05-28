Ben Affleck looks ‘gloomy’ attending daughter's graduation alone amid JLO split rumours

Loneliness seemed to shadow Ben Affleck as he arrived at daughter Violet's graduation ceremony on Monday. The Accountant star sported a casual look as he celebrated the major milestone achieved by his daughter, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. However, a camera-shy Affleck appeared ‘downcast’ as he stepped outside, further fueling rumours of a rift in his marriage to Jennifer Lopez. After briefly removing his wedding band last week, the actor was seen wearing it again. Jennifer Lopez revealed why she walks a step behind Ben Affleck.

Ben Affleck attends daughter’s graduation alone

Sporting a beige coat over a white untucked shirt with blue jeans and a clean-shaven look, the new resident of Brentwood was caught on camera by the Daily Mail as he celebrated his daughter Violet's high school graduation in Los Angeles. This is likely the first time JLO is not part of the celebration, at least in the pictures. Previously, she has always been present for all her shared kids' events with Affleck. Even last time, she attended Fin's (Ben's kid) school play, where they publicly reunited for the first time in over a month almost squashing all split rumours.

Bennifer flies solo amid split rumours

On one hand, the Daredevil star, who reportedly moved out of his $60 million Beverly Hills mansion shared with JLO, is making solo appearances with an on-and-off wedding ring show-up. On the other hand, the singer walked the red carpet of her Netflix movie Atlas alone. While she sported her wedding ring and even candidly mentioned Affleck in one interview, his constant absence from all her recent important endeavours hasn't gone unnoticed. Last week, while in Mexico, Lopez was seen scolding a reporter, saying, “You know better than that,” when repeatedly asked about her relationship status.

“They'll never stop loving each other, but she can't control him, and he can't change her,” an insider told InTouch last week. “There's no way it could have lasted.” They added.

Lopez seeking help from Jennifer Garner

TMZ reported that Affleck has been residing in a rental property in the Brentwood neighborhood, close to his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, who even paid him a visit recently. Now, a source told the Daily Mail that Lopez is seeking help from Garner to save her marriage, as no one knows him better than someone who spent more than a decade living under the same roof. “JLo has been confiding in Jen because she knows that she is one of the only people in the world who would understand what she is going through,” the insider revealed stressing that Garner is ‘desperately’ trying to help the couple.