Hailey Bieber ‘didn’t want to have baby’ with Justin until his mental health was back on track

Before welcoming a child into their world, Hailey and Justin Bieber reportedly embarked on a journey that went beyond just preparing for a baby playroom. The Rhode founder, prioritising both their well-being, is believed to have waited until Justin's mental health struggles were under control. The couple, who tied the wedding knot in 2018, waited for around six years to finally plan a family. Hailey is pregnant and the couple look overjoyed refuting all the split theories and rumours that earlier surrounded their paradise. But, a source reveals that the struggle was not easy. Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are expecting their first baby together.

Hailey ‘delayed’ having a baby due to Justin’s condition

“He’s a lot clingier, while she’s always been more emotionally mature and able to see things in a clearer way,” speaking to OK! magazine, an industry insider revealed that the couple's different personalities and their decision to marry so early caused some turbulence in their mid-years of marriage. This rocky period sparked divorce rumours and increased media scrutiny, with cameras following their every move. “It was hard. Divorce seemed to be their only way out.”

The source tells the UK magazine that Hailey waited because she couldn’t handle the Baby singer’s mental health issues. Family planning was important to the model, and she wanted to make sure she had “stability first.” Although the pop star wanted kids from the beginning of their relationship, she decided to put those plans on hold to focus on her career first.

Hailey and Justin fought through hard times

Amid skyrocketing divorce rumours, Hailey's father's call for prayers, and the couple's sombre appearance outside of a church, the past few months have been a rocky patch for the couple. Their journey, which began amid controversy with fans rooting for Justin to reunite with Selena, hit a rough patch when the pop star was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, leading to the cancellation of his music tours. After keeping a low profile, the couple made a full-fledged announcement of their pregnancy while also renewing their wedding vows, signalling a new chapter in their lives.

“He stopped pushing her and making her feel guilty, and that’s when things turned around,” the insider continued before adding, “They sought the advice of their pastor and got some much-needed therapy.”

Following the announcement of their pregnancy, the couple was spotted out and about, with the model proudly flaunting her baby bump during their outings. According to TMZ, Hailey is already in her second trimester, with reports even suggesting that the couple knows the gender of their baby.