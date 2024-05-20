Justin and Selena, Taylor and Harry’s Kids? AI creates dreamy images of celebrity exes' offspring we'll never see

Artificial Intelligence can make the most unimaginable concepts come to life, right? Have you ever wondered what the children of celebrity exes might look like? Thanks to the magic of AI and an Instagram artist, we can now get a glimpse of those hypothetical offspring. While not every commentator took the photos in good spirits and some even slammed those pictures as “creepy and disrespectful,” the artist went on to explain his attempt to show what famous former celebrity couples’ children would look like if they had stayed together. Artist creates AI-generated family portraits of famous former couples, sparking conversations and discussions.(Pic credit- mrpomeroyj_ai)

AI reveals imagined kids of former Hollywood couples

Jeremy Pomeroy, a resident of Melbourne, Australia, experienced a surge in activity on his Instagram account after he shared AI-generated family portraits of former couples like Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift and Harry Styles, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, John F. Kennedy and Marilyn Monroe, and more.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“I’ve been thrilled by the conversations and discussions that my pieces have sparked,” Pomeroy told Post on Sunday. The graphic designer behind these images explains that he creates these portraits by combining "high-tech algorithms with Photoshop" as well as his own creative vision. He added, “not everyone may share the same opinion” about the project.

Also read: ‘Taylor Swift is that hickey on your neck?’ Fans feel Travis Kelce’s presence in Sweden after steamy Italy trip

Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams

The Notebook star and Disobedience actress parted ways in 2007 after dating for nearly two years.

Pic- mrpomeroyj_ai

Taylor Swift and Harry Styles

The one couple who made the maximum noise. The short-lived romance between the Fortnight singer and former One Direction member still sparks the wildest theories. The couple dated briefly in 2012 before calling it quits.

John F. Kennedy and Marylin Monroe

The artist revealed that John F. Kennedy and Marilyn Monroe stood out among the most frequently requested couples. This pair reportedly engaged in a weekend-long affair in March 1962, which garnered considerable attention for their speculated romantic involvement.

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez

One of the most controversial and talked-about images featured imagined children of Jelena, Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez. Their breakup was probably the heartbreak of the nation. Both have since found happiness in new relationships: Selena is dating musician Benny Blanco, and Justin is married to model Hailey Bieber, who is expecting their first child. The photo didn't sit well with many, and some found it uncomfortable to watch.

Also read: Prince Harry and Meghan flown free to Nigeria by fugitive airline boss wanted in US: Report

mrpomeroyj_ai

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston

The portrait that garnered the most backlash for Pomeroy's creative approach was the one featuring Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston with their imagined children. "This is so insensitive and disrespectful, especially considering Brad was able to have children after the divorce, while Jennifer has not. There are rumours that she can't. How hurtful," a fan wrote, referencing the alleged years-long infertility battle of the FRIENDS star. Many criticised the picture as 'disrespectful.' Their high-profile wedding, between 2000 and 2005, became tabloid fodder due to their romance and high-profile divorce.

“The response to this initial artwork was incredible, and it motivated me to delve further into this thought-provoking concept and create more captivating pieces in the series,” Pomeroy, responded to what kept him going while refraining from addressing the backlash and criticism he received.