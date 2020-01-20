e-paper
Home / Hollywood / Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston exchange hugs at SAG Awards and it’s all their fans ever wanted: ‘These pics are heartwarming’

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston exchange hugs at SAG Awards and it’s all their fans ever wanted: ‘These pics are heartwarming’

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston reignited romance rumours after they were spotted exchanging hugs at the SAG Awards.

hollywood Updated: Jan 20, 2020 10:29 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s fans loved seeing them together at SAG Awardṣ
         

Actors and former couple Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston finally had the much-anticipated reunion at Sunday’s Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles. The two were clicked hugging backstage and the pictures have gone viral.

Pitt added to his front-runner status with a win from the actors’ guild. He won the Best Supporting Actor award for Once Upon A Time in...Hollywood. His speech he didn’t disappoint at all. Pitt, who said he was nursing a flu, looked down at his award and said, “I’ve got to add this to my Tinder profile.”

 

 

“Let’s be honest, it was a difficult part. A guy who gets high, takes his shirt off and doesn’t get on with his wife,” joked Pitt. “It was a big stretch.” The audience laughed and clapped, including — as the cameras captured — Aniston, his ex-wife.

Aniston later won an award of her own for best female actor in a drama series for the Apple TV Plus show, The Morning Show. “What!” she said upon reaching the stage. Backstage, Pitt watched Aniston’s acceptance speech. After she got off stage, they warmly congratulated each other on their first individual SAG Awards.Pictures show them sharing smiles and a hug. He is also seen holding her arm as she swung around to leave.

The actors’ fans were ecstatic on seeing them together for the first time since their divorce in 2005. “Wasn’t ready for this!!! My heart. Omg,” wrote one fan on Twitter. “WHAT IN THE NAME OF 2004 is going on here!,” tweeted another. Meanwhile, others have already begun dreaming of a patch-up. “Omg guysssss what if #BradPitt takes #JenniferAniston to da #Oscars,” read a tweet.

Check out more reactions here:

 

 

 

 

 

Jennifer and Brad got married in 2000. Soon after their divorce, Brad started dating Angelina Jolie and married her in 2014. Their situation divided Hollywood fans into Team Ange and Team Jen, fighting it out to prove who is more worthy of Brad. Brad and Angelina adopted three kids and had three biological kids together. They filed for divorce in 2016.

Now, Jen’s fans are hoping the two would rekindle their romance and get back together. However, Brad was shocked on hearing about it from a paparazzo, recently.

This combination photo shows Jennifer Aniston with the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series for The Morning Show and Brad Pitt with the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. ( Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP )

A photographer asked him, “I gotta ask you, everyone wants to know, are you and Jen getting back?” Pitt giggled and simply said: “Oh my God!” He was pictured walking down the street when the photographer said to him: “You’re looking great. It’s good to see you happy man.”

A source had previously told Entertainment Tonight, “Jen and Brad have remained friends and have spoken with each other quite a few times since they both became single. They are friends and have supported each other through some tough times. They’ve come so far since their marriage and plan to stay friends for life. There are truly no hard feelings between them.”

Hollywood News