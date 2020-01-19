e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 19, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Jan 19, 2020
Home / Bollywood / Shweta Bachchan says goodbye to mother-in-law Ritu Nanda in heartfelt tribute: ‘Will miss you dearly’

Shweta Bachchan says goodbye to mother-in-law Ritu Nanda in heartfelt tribute: ‘Will miss you dearly’

Shweta Bachchan wrote a note for mother-in-law Ritu Nanda who passed away on Tuesday after battling cancer for many years.

bollywood Updated: Jan 19, 2020 11:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Shweta Bachchan paid a tribute to mother-in-law Ritu Nanda.
Shweta Bachchan paid a tribute to mother-in-law Ritu Nanda.
         

Shweta Bachchan wrote a heartfelt note for mother-in-law Ritu Nanda days after her death. “Will miss you dearly,” she wrote with a photo that featured her with Ritu and daughter Navya Naveli. The three can be seen smiling at the camera in the happy photo.

Ritu Nanda, entrepreneur and daughter of thespian Raj Kapoor, died on Tuesday; she was suffering from cancer. The Nanda, Kapoor and Bachchan families came together at the funeral of Ritu. Later Abhishek Bachchan was seen with Navya and her brother Agastya as they immersed the ashes in Ganga.

 

View this post on Instagram

Will miss you dearly ♥️

A post shared by S (@shwetabachchan) on

Earlier, Shweta’s father Amitabh Bachchan wrote a post for Ritu, describing her as “”An ideal daughter, an ideal sister, an ideal wife, an ideal mother, an ideal in-law, an ideal mother-in-law, and an ideal friend has left us for good in a distance we cannot cover... for now.”

In another post, he wrote, “Returning from the ‘chautha’ for our ‘samdhi’ my in-law ; and at midnight a few moments from now, shall be the 18th of January - the death Anniversary of Babu ji .. life moves on .. the flowing river .. fresh flows of water shall come by in our watchful eye .. and go past in equal presence .. short lived , rapid and followed for a while till its sights , and then await the coming stream of the current next.”

Ritu Nanda, who entered Guinness Book of Records for selling 17,000 pension policies in a single day, was also recipient of honours for her work in the field. Married to Rajan Nanda, her son Nikhil married Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda in 1997. Ritu Nanda was the grandmother of Shweta and Nikhil’s children Navya Naveli and Agastya.

tags
top news
‘If Amit Shah wants...’: Sanjay Raut on Maharashtra-Karnataka border issue
‘If Amit Shah wants...’: Sanjay Raut on Maharashtra-Karnataka border issue
This Cong leader backs Sibal on states can’t say no to law passed by Parliament
This Cong leader backs Sibal on states can’t say no to law passed by Parliament
Decoding six death warrants of 2019: How courts dealt with execution sentences
Decoding six death warrants of 2019: How courts dealt with execution sentences
27-year-old dies of heart attack while playing PUBG in Pune
27-year-old dies of heart attack while playing PUBG in Pune
‘They’ve 1 min to live...30 secs...10...boom’: Trump recounts Soleimani’s end
‘They’ve 1 min to live...30 secs...10...boom’: Trump recounts Soleimani’s end
30 years of Pandit exodus: Night of terror that prefaced years of exile
30 years of Pandit exodus: Night of terror that prefaced years of exile
Major security flaw detected in Microsoft’s Internet Explorer browser
Major security flaw detected in Microsoft’s Internet Explorer browser
Mumbai Marathon 2020: Thousands participate in event, Uddhav Thackeray flags of Dream Run
Mumbai Marathon 2020: Thousands participate in event, Uddhav Thackeray flags of Dream Run
trending topics
Delhi gang rapeUnion budgetiPhonesLove Aaj Kal trailerGSAT-30Jeff BezosDec 16 gang rapeJaved Akhtar Birthday

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news