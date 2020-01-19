Shweta Bachchan says goodbye to mother-in-law Ritu Nanda in heartfelt tribute: ‘Will miss you dearly’

bollywood

Updated: Jan 19, 2020 11:08 IST

Shweta Bachchan wrote a heartfelt note for mother-in-law Ritu Nanda days after her death. “Will miss you dearly,” she wrote with a photo that featured her with Ritu and daughter Navya Naveli. The three can be seen smiling at the camera in the happy photo.

Ritu Nanda, entrepreneur and daughter of thespian Raj Kapoor, died on Tuesday; she was suffering from cancer. The Nanda, Kapoor and Bachchan families came together at the funeral of Ritu. Later Abhishek Bachchan was seen with Navya and her brother Agastya as they immersed the ashes in Ganga.

Earlier, Shweta’s father Amitabh Bachchan wrote a post for Ritu, describing her as “”An ideal daughter, an ideal sister, an ideal wife, an ideal mother, an ideal in-law, an ideal mother-in-law, and an ideal friend has left us for good in a distance we cannot cover... for now.”

In another post, he wrote, “Returning from the ‘chautha’ for our ‘samdhi’ my in-law ; and at midnight a few moments from now, shall be the 18th of January - the death Anniversary of Babu ji .. life moves on .. the flowing river .. fresh flows of water shall come by in our watchful eye .. and go past in equal presence .. short lived , rapid and followed for a while till its sights , and then await the coming stream of the current next.”

Ritu Nanda, who entered Guinness Book of Records for selling 17,000 pension policies in a single day, was also recipient of honours for her work in the field. Married to Rajan Nanda, her son Nikhil married Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda in 1997. Ritu Nanda was the grandmother of Shweta and Nikhil’s children Navya Naveli and Agastya.