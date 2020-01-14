Ritu Nanda’s rare family pics with Raj Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan: A look at life of least visible Kapoor

Updated: Jan 14, 2020 13:28 IST

Ritu Nanda, who died on January 14, was the daughter of Raj Kapoor, the showman of Bollywood. Yet, she was perhaps the least visible of the Kapoors — her three brothers, elder brother Randhir, younger brothers Rishi and Rajeev went on the grace the silver screen but Ritu settled down in matrimony, in 1969. Ritu was married to late Rajan Nanda, head of the Escorts Limited.

Ritu, despite being an industrialist’s wife, strove to be her own person, away from the shadow of the formidable film family she was born into. Ritu went on to become one of the best-known insurance advisors in the country, even winning an award of it. Nothing could get further from the glamour industry!

Ritu entered the Guinness Book of World Records for selling 17,000 pension plans on a single day! Ritu also wrote a book of her celebrated father. Titled Raj Kapoor: The One and Only Showman, it was published by Penguin India.

For someone who was so close to glamour, Ritu remained as far from the showbiz as one could get. Yet, there is no end to her associations. Take a look -- Prithviraj Kapoor (grandfather), Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor Ranbir Kapoor (nieces and nephew), Shweta Bachchan Nanda (daughter-in-law), Prem Nath and Rajendra Nath (maternal uncles), Prem Chopra (uncle by marriage), Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan (daughter-in-law Shweta’s parents) and actors Neetu Singh and Babita (sisters-in-law).

Take a look at her family pictures:

Ritu Nanda with Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai, Ranbir Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan.

Ritu Nanda with Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan among others.

Ritu’s husband, Rajan Nanda, died in 2018. Her mother Krishna Kapoor too died in October 2018.

