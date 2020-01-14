Ritu Nanda’s rare family pics with Raj Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan: A look at life of least visible Kapoor
Ritu Nanda was the least visible person of the Raj Kapoor and Rajan Nanda families. A look back at Ritu’s most precious moments with her family including daughter-in-law Shweta Bachchan Nanda and brothers Rishi and Randhir .bollywood Updated: Jan 14, 2020 13:28 IST
Ritu Nanda, who died on January 14, was the daughter of Raj Kapoor, the showman of Bollywood. Yet, she was perhaps the least visible of the Kapoors — her three brothers, elder brother Randhir, younger brothers Rishi and Rajeev went on the grace the silver screen but Ritu settled down in matrimony, in 1969. Ritu was married to late Rajan Nanda, head of the Escorts Limited.
Ritu, despite being an industrialist’s wife, strove to be her own person, away from the shadow of the formidable film family she was born into. Ritu went on to become one of the best-known insurance advisors in the country, even winning an award of it. Nothing could get further from the glamour industry!
Ritu entered the Guinness Book of World Records for selling 17,000 pension plans on a single day! Ritu also wrote a book of her celebrated father. Titled Raj Kapoor: The One and Only Showman, it was published by Penguin India.
For someone who was so close to glamour, Ritu remained as far from the showbiz as one could get. Yet, there is no end to her associations. Take a look -- Prithviraj Kapoor (grandfather), Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor Ranbir Kapoor (nieces and nephew), Shweta Bachchan Nanda (daughter-in-law), Prem Nath and Rajendra Nath (maternal uncles), Prem Chopra (uncle by marriage), Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan (daughter-in-law Shweta’s parents) and actors Neetu Singh and Babita (sisters-in-law).
Take a look at her family pictures:
#RajKapoor with wife #KrishnaRajKapoor and daughter #RituNanda.
#KrishnaRajKapoor with her kids.
On a sad note #rishikapoor sister and #shwetabachchan mother in law #ritunanda passed away due to cancer. Bollywood celebs will fly down today to Delhi to attend her funeral. #gaurikhan who had hosted a grand bash tonite has also cancelled it after this sad news came. Ranbir Kapoor's sister Ridhima Kapoor Sahni took to her Instagram handle to mourn the death of her aunt and wrote: "To the kindest most gentle person I've ever met - They don't make them like you anymore - RIP bua #missyoualways." Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog to inform and wrote: "My 'samdhan' Ritu Nanda, Shweta's Mother in Law passed away suddenly at 1.15 Am .. cannot communicate .. travelling."
Shweta Bachchan's Mother-in-Law Ritu Nanda passes away. Eldest daughter of Raj Kapoor and Shweta Bachchan's mother-in-Law, Ritu Nanda is no more. She was 71 and breathed her last today morning. She was suffering from cancer since many years. The last rites will be performed today afternoon at Lodhi Road cremation ground. She was the wife of famous industrialist and Escorts Group Chairman Late Rajan Nanda. Shweta Bachchan, the daughter of Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan is married to Nikhil Nanda, her son.
It's such a sad morning for all of us today. @neetu54 's elder sister-in-law #ritunanda ji passed away early morning today. She was the biggest source of positivity, strength, love and support to the entire family and most importantly to @neetu54 and #rishikapoor ji during their stay in New York. She had One of the kindest and purest of hearts just like her mother. One could see the reflection of her parents in her eyes. Her smile and eyes generated tremendous amount of affection. She will always be missed. My heartfelt condolences and prayers for the entire family. may her soul rest in peace.
The Kapoor Khandan - Rishi Kapoor with wife Neetu Singh Kapoor and sisters Ritu Kapoor Nanda and Rima Kapoor Jain and Ritu's daughter Natasha Nanda in New York.
Yesterday in Delhi, Shweta Bachchan Nanda's father-in-law passed away. Rajan Nanda is the Chairman and Managing Director of Escorts Limited.
Ritu’s husband, Rajan Nanda, died in 2018. Her mother Krishna Kapoor too died in October 2018.
