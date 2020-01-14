e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 14, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Jan 14, 2020
Home / Bollywood / Ritu Nanda’s rare family pics with Raj Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan: A look at life of least visible Kapoor

Ritu Nanda’s rare family pics with Raj Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan: A look at life of least visible Kapoor

Ritu Nanda was the least visible person of the Raj Kapoor and Rajan Nanda families. A look back at Ritu’s most precious moments with her family including daughter-in-law Shweta Bachchan Nanda and brothers Rishi and Randhir .

bollywood Updated: Jan 14, 2020 13:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Ritu Nanda with her brothers Randhir, Rishi and Rajeev and sister Rima Kapoor.
Ritu Nanda with her brothers Randhir, Rishi and Rajeev and sister Rima Kapoor.
         

Ritu Nanda, who died on January 14, was the daughter of Raj Kapoor, the showman of Bollywood. Yet, she was perhaps the least visible of the Kapoors — her three brothers, elder brother Randhir, younger brothers Rishi and Rajeev went on the grace the silver screen but Ritu settled down in matrimony, in 1969. Ritu was married to late Rajan Nanda, head of the Escorts Limited.

Ritu, despite being an industrialist’s wife, strove to be her own person, away from the shadow of the formidable film family she was born into. Ritu went on to become one of the best-known insurance advisors in the country, even winning an award of it. Nothing could get further from the glamour industry!

Ritu entered the Guinness Book of World Records for selling 17,000 pension plans on a single day! Ritu also wrote a book of her celebrated father. Titled Raj Kapoor: The One and Only Showman, it was published by Penguin India.

For someone who was so close to glamour, Ritu remained as far from the showbiz as one could get. Yet, there is no end to her associations. Take a look -- Prithviraj Kapoor (grandfather), Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor Ranbir Kapoor (nieces and nephew), Shweta Bachchan Nanda (daughter-in-law), Prem Nath and Rajendra Nath (maternal uncles), Prem Chopra (uncle by marriage), Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan (daughter-in-law Shweta’s parents) and actors Neetu Singh and Babita (sisters-in-law).

Take a look at her family pictures:

Ritu Nanda with Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai, Ranbir Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan.
Ritu Nanda with Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai, Ranbir Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan.
Ritu Nanda with Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan among others.
Ritu Nanda with Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan among others.

 

 

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

R.I.P #ritunanda #restinpeace

A post shared by Bollyhollix (@bollyhollix) on

 

View this post on Instagram

Shweta Bachchan's Mother-in-Law Ritu Nanda passes away. Eldest daughter of Raj Kapoor and Shweta Bachchan's mother-in-Law, Ritu Nanda is no more. She was 71 and breathed her last today morning. She was suffering from cancer since many years. The last rites will be performed today afternoon at Lodhi Road cremation ground. She was the wife of famous industrialist and Escorts Group Chairman Late Rajan Nanda. Shweta Bachchan, the daughter of Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan is married to Nikhil Nanda, her son. May the Departed soul rest in peace #bollywood #bollywoodstar #superstar #showman #rajkapoor #eldest#daughter #ritunanda #superstar #amitabhbachchan #jayabachan #daughter #shwetananda #motherinlaw #expired #departed #nomore #MayRestinPeace #RIP

A post shared by Indian Film History (@indianfilmhistory_official) on

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

Вчера в Дели скончался тесть Шветы Баччан Нанда. Раджан Нанда является председателем и управляющим директором Escorts Limited. Уважаемое имя в отрасли, многие соболезнуют о его кончине в социальных сетях. <Дорогие друзья FB и Twitter, мне нужно поделиться очень печальными новостями. Нашего Председателя ESCORTS Shri Rajan Nanda больше нет. Эра подходит к концу. Пусть его благословенная душа покоится с миром - чувствую себя грустно>. Примите соболезнования @nandanitasha @nikhil_nanda #shwetabachchannanda #navyananda #navyanaveli #navyanavelinanda #ritunanda #ritukapoor #rajkapoor

A post shared by StardustBollywood (@stardustbollywood) on

Ritu’s husband, Rajan Nanda, died in 2018. Her mother Krishna Kapoor too died in October 2018.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Cong shifts gear in anti-CAA protest. Here’s why this move is significant
Cong shifts gear in anti-CAA protest. Here’s why this move is significant
Ind vs Aus LIVE: Dhawan on the attack after early Rohit blow
Ind vs Aus LIVE: Dhawan on the attack after early Rohit blow
‘Jama Masjid not in Pak’: Court tells Delhi cops during Azad’s bail hearing
‘Jama Masjid not in Pak’: Court tells Delhi cops during Azad’s bail hearing
Why BSP, SP stayed away from Congress-led key Opposition meeting
Why BSP, SP stayed away from Congress-led key Opposition meeting
Bajaj launches electric version of iconic Chetak scooter at Rs 1 lakh
Bajaj launches electric version of iconic Chetak scooter at Rs 1 lakh
Kerala moves SC against citizenship act, first to confront Centre on CAA
Kerala moves SC against citizenship act, first to confront Centre on CAA
Kashmir cop Davinder Singh’s alibi without evidence: Interrogators
Kashmir cop Davinder Singh’s alibi without evidence: Interrogators
Watch: MoS Defence Shripad Naik backs Army Chief Naravane’s PoK remark
Watch: MoS Defence Shripad Naik backs Army Chief Naravane’s PoK remark
trending topics
Pongal 2020 WishesP ChidambaramDSSSB Recruitment 2020Ritu NandaMakar Sankranti 2020Bollywood Lohri 2020Makar Sankranti 2020Hrithik RoshanPongal RecipesIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news