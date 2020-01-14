Ritu Nanda, Raj Kapoor’s daughter and Shweta Bachchan’s mother-in-law, dies of cancer

bollywood

Raj Kapoor’s daughter and Shweta Bachchan’s mother-in-law Ritu Nanda died at the age of 71; she was suffering from cancer. Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni confirmed the news on social media.

Amitabh, who shares daily updates for his followers on his blog, wrote, “My ‘samdhan’ Ritu Nanda, Shweta’s Mother in Law passed away suddenly at 1.15 Am .. cannot communicate .. travelling.”

Riddhima posted a picture of Ritu on Instagram and wrote, “To the kindest most gentle person I‘ve ever met - They don’t make them like you anymore - RIP bua #missyoualways.” Several Bollywood celebrities shared their condolences in response to the post. Producer Ekta Kapoor wrote, “Hear felt condolences.” Shamita Shetty wrote, “May her soul rest in peace.” Riddhima also shared a family picture of Ritu Nanda with the Kapoors on her Instagram stories.

Her mother Neetu Kapoor also posted her condolences. She wrote, “My dearest may your soul Rest In Peace.” Sonali Bendre and Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep Kapoor also expressed grief over her death in the comments section.

Married to Escorts group Chairman Rajan Nanda, who died in 2018, Ritu was an entrepreneur associated with the life insurance business. She reportedly holds the record for selling 17000 pension policies in a day.

Ritu Nanda is the sister of actors Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor, and daughter of superstar Raj Kapoor. She was an insurance agent and is survived by son Nikhil Nanda. She is the grandmother of Shweta’s kids Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda. She was also the aunt of actors Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor.

