Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli immerse Ritu Nanda’s ashes in Haridwar, see pics

Updated: Jan 17, 2020 09:19 IST

Filmmaker Raj Kapoor’s daughter Ritu Nanda’s remains were immersed in Haridwar. Pictures of Abhishek Bachchan, niece Navya Naveli Nanda, nephew Agastya and sister Shweta’s husband Nikhil Nanda performing the ritual are now online.

In many pictures, Nikhil can be seen sitting on the floor and conducting the puja rituals. Standing close to him and emerged in the puja proceedings are Abhishek, Navya and Agastya. All are dressed in white.

Earlier this week, on January 14, Ritu died at 71. She had been suffering from cancer. Ritu, who married industrialist Rajan Nanda, is related to Amitabh Bachchan too.

After the news broke, the Bollywood actor had taken to his blog to express his feelings. He wrote about how the news reached him and how, in a flash, it was all gone. He had written: “... that silent knock at the work place .. the hurried expression of worried concern .. the hours that sleep in most parts of the World that seek the midnight .. shuffled steps , soft anxious and disturbed conversations .. and then within a blink .. the lights go out .... she has gone .”

He recalled the years spent with Ritu - the memories, her personality, the home she built and nurtured. He summed up the least known Kapoor as, “An ideal daughter , an ideal sister , an ideal wife , an ideal Mother , an ideal in-law , an ideal Mother-in-Law , and an ideal friend .. has left us for good in a distance we cannot cover .. for now .. !!”

Amitabh was not the only one mourning her passing away. Two other Bollywood veterans, who have long years of association with her father, too expressed grief at her death. Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar wrote on Twitter, “Raj kapoor ji ki beti Ritu Nanda ke swargwas ki khabar sunke mujhe bahut dukh hua.Ritu jab choti thi tabse main usey jaanti hun.Hum aksar phone pe baatein karte the. Ishwar uski aatma ki shaanti de.Meri samvedanaayein Kapoor pariwar,Nanda pariwar aur Bachchan pariwar ke sath hain (I was sad to hear of the passing away of Raj Kapoor’s daughter Ritu Nanda. I know her from the time she was a young girl. We would often talk over phone. May the almighty grant her soul eternal peace. I offer my condolence to the Kapoor, Nanda and Bachchan families.”

Raj kapoor ji ki beti Ritu Nanda ke swargwas ki khabar sunke mujhe bahut dukh hua.Ritu jab choti thi tabse main usey jaanti hun.Hum aksar phone pe baatein karte the. Ishwar uski aatma ki shaanti de.Meri samvedanaayein Kapoor pariwar,Nanda pariwar aur Bachchan pariwar ke sath hain — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) January 15, 2020

Deepest condolences to the Kapoor & Nanda families for their deep loss. Rita was a loving & caring lady who I saw grow up and I shall miss her dearly @chintskap — ashabhosle (@ashabhosle) January 15, 2020

Another iconic voice of India, Asha Bhosle too went back in time remembering Ritu, from the time she was a young girl. She wrote: “Deepest condolences to the Kapoor & Nanda families for their deep loss. Rita was a loving & caring lady who I saw grow up and I shall miss her dearly @chintskap”

