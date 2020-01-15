Amitabh Bachchan pens tribute for daughter Shweta’s mother-in-law Ritu Nanda, calls her ‘an ideal friend’

bollywood

Actor Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog to pen a heart-felt note at the passing away of his daughter Shweta’s mother-in-law, Ritu Nanda. Ritu, who is the daughter of legendary actor Raj Kapoor, had been suffering from cancer.

For Amitabh, it was moment to mourn and go back in time. He gave his fans the entire spectrum of emotions and happenings after the news reached him. In recent times, after the loss of a contemporary, Amitabh has often spoken about death knocking at the door.

Speaking about how he came to know about Ritu’s passing away, he wrote: “...that silent knock at the work place .. the hurried expression of worried concern .. the hours that sleep in most parts of the World that seek the midnight .. shuffled steps , soft anxious and disturbed conversations .. and then within a blink .. the lights go out .. .. she has gone ..”

Amitabh then went on to express how we recall all the moments spent together when an association is lost forever. “...polite conversation , of reminisce , of association , of happy times spent together , of the fight and struggle for the ailment for years .. and most of all the loneliness of them that are left behind .. the vacuum .. the emptiness .. the presence that filled up the entire home .. lost and gone ..”

He then gave a glimpse of Ritu’s personality and wrote “.. that empty favourite chair .. that corner of preference .. the unstinted care and concern for all when present , now suddenly not in existence ..”

He recalled Ritu, the homemaker and wrote, “.. the voice of the bird that built her little nest, heard no more .. the delicate nest shedding its strains of the making .. the command the control the authority , suddenly absent ..”

Amitabh often speaks of the end and its premonition. He said “is it at times, the knowledge of an end in its proximity..” and continued how only those who have gone know it and wrote “.. only they would know .. and only they would never be able to share!”

He ended his post summing up what Ritu has meant to all of them - family and friends. He wrote, “An ideal daughter , an ideal sister , an ideal wife , an ideal Mother , an ideal in-law , an ideal Mother-in-Law , and an ideal friend .. has left us for good in a distance we cannot cover .. for now .. !!”

