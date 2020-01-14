e-paper
Shakti Mohan on working with Ranbir Kapoor in Shamshera: ‘I was literally shaking while saying action to him’

Shakti Mohan has choreographed a song for Ranbir Kapoor in upcoming film Shamshera. Here she talks about her experience with the actor.

bollywood Updated: Jan 14, 2020 20:44 IST
Sangeeta Yadav
Sangeeta Yadav
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shakti Mohan was first seen on Dance India Dance.
         

It was nothing short of a dream come true for dancer-choreographer Shakti Mohan to work with her “biggest crush”, actor Ranbir Kapoor. And an excited Shakti ays that to make him match her footsteps to a peppy dance number for his upcoming film Shamshera, was a lot of fun.

“It’s a very beautiful song and while choreographing the dance number featuring Vaani Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor, I was super excited at the same time nervous because I love Ranbir. He is an amazing actor and dancer. When we met, I had to be professional and not be like a big fan,” she gushes.

Also read: Tanhaji vs Chhapaak box office collection day 4: Ajay Devgn’s film crosses Rs 75 cr, Deepika Padukone-starrer struggles at Rs 21.37 cr

Though Shakti had already met him for the first time on the dance reality show, she says it was a different experience altogether when she has to choreograph his dance steps. “It was overwhelming. I was literally shaking while saying ‘action’ to him. I went up to him and said that it was such a pleasure for me to choreograph him. He was asking me, ‘Yeh theek hai na, aisa karna hai, waisa kerna hai’,” Shakti sounds excited while sharing.

 

Shakti, who appeared in special dance number such as Aa Re Pritam Pyaare from Rowdy Rathore (2012), started choreographing for films with Padmaavat’s (2018) song Nainowale. But in her own words, working on this Ranbir Kapoor-starrer has been one of the best experiences so far. “Set in a different era, I had to choreograph the song accordingly,” she says.

The dancer was supposed to make her acting debut this year with Street Dancer 3D but she due to some reason, she had to opt out of the project. “I was a part of the film and when they were shooting in London, my father got admitted to the hospital and was kept in the ICU. I asked Remo (D’souza; director) sir what should I do. He was very understanding that said that I should be with my dad. So, unfortunately, I couldn’t join the team,” shares Shakti, adding that the movie is looking amazing (from its trailer), and “I will soon get to work with Remo sir again, soon”.

