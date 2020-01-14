Tanhaji vs Chhapaak box office collection day 4: Ajay Devgn’s film nears Rs 75 cr, Deepika Padukone-starrer struggles at Rs 21 cr

bollywood

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which happens to be actor Ajay Devgn’s 100th film, maintained its momentum at the box office, and passed the all-important Monday test. The film released alongside Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak on Friday.

According to a report on Box Office India, Tanhaji collected around Rs 12-13 crore on Monday. This takes its total four-day collection to Rs 74.75 crore. The report states the evening collections in Delhi and Punjab regions showed a hike, supposedly due to a partial Makar Sankranti holiday on Tuesday. The film also stars Ajay’s wife, Kajol, and Saif Ali Khan in the role of the antagonist, Udaybhan.

Meanwhile, Chhapaak showed a decline of around 50% at the ticket counters. It reportedly collected around Rs 2-2.25 crore nett on Monday. Its total domestic collections now stand at Rs 21.27 crore.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh had shared the overseas collections of the film on Monday. He tweeted, “Chhapaak - Overseas - Total *after Weekend 1* [till 12 Jan 2020]: $ 1.030 million [Rs 7.30 cr]... Key markets...USA + Canada: $ 317k. UAE + #GCC: $ 331k. UK: $ 113k. Australia: $ 96k. RoW: $ 173k.”

Deepika’s visit to the Jawaharlal Nehru University a few days before the release of Chhapaak was believed to have affected the film’s box office. However, trade analysts are confident her visit, which was followed by negative trends on social media, did not have any impact on its run in movie theatres.

Asked if the controversy actually hampered Chhapaak’s box office run, film trade analyst Akshay Rathi told Hindustan Times, “All the hype around it is on the social media. There are so many CAA and NRC supporters who have made the appeal to watch the film. If social media was a reflection of the reality, the numbers would have been something else. Any Rohit Shetty movie is slammed by the critics, but look at the numbers they do!” he says.

Akshay had called the weekend numbers of Chhapaak “very respectable and completely in sync with the expectations.” He said, “You put Deepika Padukone in a mainstream entertainer, the numbers will be higher. You put her in a subject-driven, issue-based film,the numbers will be what they are.”

Deepika plays an acid attack survivor in Chhapaak, which also stars Vikrant Massey as the male lead. It has been directed by Meghna Gulzar.

