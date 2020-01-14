Ritu Nanda funeral: Abhishek Bachchan comforts niece Navya Nanda as she pays final respects to grandma. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Jan 14, 2020 16:24 IST

A host of Bollywood faces are in Delhi for the funeral of Raj Kapoor’s daughter and Bachchans’ relative, Ritu Nanda. She died of cancer at the age of 71 on Tuesday morning.

Pictures from the funeral show Nanda’s granddaughter Navya Naveli and grandson Agastya paying final respects to their grandmother. They were comforted by their uncle, Abhishek Bachchan. Actor Rishi Kapoor was seen with his daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and nephew Aadar Jain. Ritu Nanda’s sister Rima Jain was also seen with the family.

Randhir Kapoor at Ritu Nanda funeral at Lodhi Road Crematorium in New Delhi. ( Shivam Saxena/Hindustan Times )

Abhishek Bachchan at the funeral. ( Shivam Saxena/Hindustan Times )

Rajiv Kapoor at Ritu Nanda’s funeral. ( Shivam Saxena/Hindustan Times )

Rishi Kapoor at the funeral. ( Shivam Saxena/Hindustan Times )

Aadar Jain at Ritu Nanda funeral. ( Shivam Saxena/Hindustan Times )

Armaan Jain at Ritu Nanda’s funeral at Lodhi Road Crematorium. ( Shivam Saxena/Hindustan Times )

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Bharat Sahni at the funeral. ( Shivam Saxena/Hindustan Times )

Reema Kapoor Jain at Ritu Nanda’s funeral. ( Shivam Saxena/Hindustan Times )

Abhishek Bachchan, Armaan Jain, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni at Ritu Nanda funeral. ( Shivam Saxena/Hindustan Times )

Rajiv Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor at Ritu Nanda funeral. ( Shivam Saxena/Hindustan Times )

Actor Amitabh Bachchan and his actor daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai have also left for Delhi from Kalina airport near Mumbai. The news of her death was shared by Amitabh on his official blog and Nanda’s sister-in-law Neetu Kapoor.

Also read: Ritu Nanda, Raj Kapoor’s daughter and Shweta Bachchan’s mother-in-law, dies of cancer

According to reports, Nanda was battling cancer for the last few years. “My ‘samdhan’ Ritu Nanda, Shweta’s Mother in Law passed away suddenly at 1.15 Am... cannot communicate... travelling,” Bachchan wrote.

Neetu Kapoor posted a tribute for Nanda on Instagram. “My dearest may your soul Rest In Peace,” she wrote alongside a photo of hers with Nanda.

The second of Raj and Krishna Kapoor’s five children, Nanda was born on October 30, 1948. Unlike her three brothers -- Randhir, Rishi and Rajiv -- she did not venture into acting and instead worked as an insurance advisor. She was married to industrialist Rajan Nanda, who died in 2018. They have two children -- son Nikhil, who is married to Amitabh’s daughter Shweta, and daughter Natasha.

Follow @htshowbiz for more