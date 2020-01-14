e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 14, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Jan 14, 2020
Home / Bollywood / RIP Ritu Nanda: Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai leave for Delhi to attend funeral. See pics

RIP Ritu Nanda: Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai leave for Delhi to attend funeral. See pics

Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Karan Johar and Gauri Khan will attend the funeral of Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s mother-in-law Ritu Nanda.

bollywood Updated: Jan 14, 2020 14:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai have left for Delhi.
Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai have left for Delhi.(Varinder Chawla)
         

Actor Amitabh Bachchan and his actor daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai were spotted at the Kalina airport near Mumbai on Tuesday morning. They left for Delhi to attend the funeral of their relative and late actor Raj Kapoor’s daughter Ritu Nanda. Filmmaker Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan were also spotted at the Kalina airport and left for Delhi soon after.

Aishwarya and Amitabh arrived in the same car and were seen talking with their security personnel outside the airport. Both of them were dressed in white kurta pyjamas.

Amitabh Bachchan at Kalina airport.
Amitabh Bachchan at Kalina airport.
Aishwarya Rai at Kalina airport.
Aishwarya Rai at Kalina airport.
Aishwarya Rai is on her way to Delhi to attend Ritu Nanda’s funeral.
Aishwarya Rai is on her way to Delhi to attend Ritu Nanda’s funeral.
Amitabh Bachchan shared a blog post about Ritu Nanda on Tuesday.
Amitabh Bachchan shared a blog post about Ritu Nanda on Tuesday.
Gauri Khan reaches Kalina airport to leave for Delhi.
Gauri Khan reaches Kalina airport to leave for Delhi.
Karan Johar arrives at the Kalina airport.
Karan Johar arrives at the Kalina airport.

Ritu was the mother-in-law of Amitabh’s daughter, Shweta Bachchan Nanda. She died on Tuesday at 71 years old. Amitabh wrote about her demise on his official blog. “My ‘samdhan’ Ritu Nanda, Shweta’s Mother in Law passed away suddenly at 1.15 Am .. cannot communicate .. travelling,” read his post.

Also read: Ritu Nanda, Raj Kapoor’s daughter and Shweta Bachchan’s mother-in-law, dies of cancer

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, the daughter of Rishi Kapoor, also shared the news of Nanda’s death on her Instagram profile. Expressing condolences, Sahni wrote in the caption, “To the kindest most gentle person I’ve ever met - They don’t make them like you anymore - RIP bua #missyoualways.”

The sister of Kapoor actor -- brothers Rishi, Randhir and Rajiv, Ritu Nanda was married to the former Escorts Group Chairman Rajan Nanda, who died two years ago. She is survived her son Nikhil Nanda, daughter Natasha and grandchildren, besides the large Kapoor family.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Cong shifts gear in anti-CAA protest. Here’s why this move is significant
Cong shifts gear in anti-CAA protest. Here’s why this move is significant
Ind vs Aus LIVE: Dhawan on the attack after early Rohit blow
Ind vs Aus LIVE: Dhawan on the attack after early Rohit blow
‘Jama Masjid not in Pak’: Court tells Delhi cops during Azad’s bail hearing
‘Jama Masjid not in Pak’: Court tells Delhi cops during Azad’s bail hearing
Why BSP, SP stayed away from Congress-led key Opposition meeting
Why BSP, SP stayed away from Congress-led key Opposition meeting
Bajaj launches electric version of iconic Chetak scooter at Rs 1 lakh
Bajaj launches electric version of iconic Chetak scooter at Rs 1 lakh
Kerala moves SC against citizenship act, first to confront Centre on CAA
Kerala moves SC against citizenship act, first to confront Centre on CAA
Kashmir cop Davinder Singh’s alibi without evidence: Interrogators
Kashmir cop Davinder Singh’s alibi without evidence: Interrogators
Watch: MoS Defence Shripad Naik backs Army Chief Naravane’s PoK remark
Watch: MoS Defence Shripad Naik backs Army Chief Naravane’s PoK remark
trending topics
Pongal 2020 WishesP ChidambaramDSSSB Recruitment 2020Ritu NandaMakar Sankranti 2020Bollywood Lohri 2020Makar Sankranti 2020Hrithik RoshanPongal RecipesIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news