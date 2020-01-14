RIP Ritu Nanda: Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai leave for Delhi to attend funeral. See pics

bollywood

Actor Amitabh Bachchan and his actor daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai were spotted at the Kalina airport near Mumbai on Tuesday morning. They left for Delhi to attend the funeral of their relative and late actor Raj Kapoor’s daughter Ritu Nanda. Filmmaker Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan were also spotted at the Kalina airport and left for Delhi soon after.

Aishwarya and Amitabh arrived in the same car and were seen talking with their security personnel outside the airport. Both of them were dressed in white kurta pyjamas.

Ritu was the mother-in-law of Amitabh’s daughter, Shweta Bachchan Nanda. She died on Tuesday at 71 years old. Amitabh wrote about her demise on his official blog. “My ‘samdhan’ Ritu Nanda, Shweta’s Mother in Law passed away suddenly at 1.15 Am .. cannot communicate .. travelling,” read his post.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, the daughter of Rishi Kapoor, also shared the news of Nanda’s death on her Instagram profile. Expressing condolences, Sahni wrote in the caption, “To the kindest most gentle person I’ve ever met - They don’t make them like you anymore - RIP bua #missyoualways.”

The sister of Kapoor actor -- brothers Rishi, Randhir and Rajiv, Ritu Nanda was married to the former Escorts Group Chairman Rajan Nanda, who died two years ago. She is survived her son Nikhil Nanda, daughter Natasha and grandchildren, besides the large Kapoor family.

