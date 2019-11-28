Amitabh Bachchan says he must retire: ‘Head is thinking something else, fingers another, it’s a message’

bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan, who travelled by car to Manali to join the shooting of Brahmastra, wrote on his blog that his body is sending him signals to retire after the long car ride. The actor will be joining Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor on the sets of Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy drama.

The actor shared on his blog about how he was impressed by the simplicity of the small town and hospitality of the locals and those he met during the stopovers. “Tranquil .. essence of the freshness .. the winter feel, the purity hopefully of the air .. and a rest after 5am to now .. there is great humility and joy of felicitations en route .. the simplicity of the smaller town reigns supreme .. as does the generous hospitality .. we can never match their honesty and simplicity.”

As he spoke about “another new environ and another readjustment to room and its accoutrements”, the actor added, “I must retire .. the head is thinking something else and the fingers another .. its a message.”

Amitabh Bachchan being welcomed as he stays at Mandi town on his way to Manali for the shoot of the film, on Wednesday. (ANI)

A report in Mumbai Mirror quoted a source as saying, “Amitji is in Manali, for the next few days before he moves to another shoot in a foreign location in early December. The film’s antagonists, Mouni Roy and Saurav Gurjar, too, will be a part of this schedule, that requires some amount of prep before the camera rolls.”

The actor took to Twitter on his father’s 112th birth anniversary on Wednesday to share about how the calendar for 2019 is exactly same as the year 1907, the year of his father’s birth and 1935, the year when the writer’s noted book Madhushala was published.

Talking about the phenomenon, Amitabh wrote on Twitter, “T 3562 - The calendar for 2019 same for year 1907, the year of birth of Babuji .. Nov 27, 1907. 13 calendars from past years that match 2019 in days and dates .. 1901, 1907, 1918, 1929, 1935 (the year Madhushala was published )1946, 1957, 1963, 1974, 1985, 1991, 2002, 2013.”

T 3562 - The calendar for 2019 same for year 1907, the year of birth of Babuji .. Nov 27, 1907

13 calendars from past years that match 2019 in days and dates ..



1901, 1907, 1918, 1929, 1935 (the year Madhushala was published )1946, 1957, 1963, 1974, 1985, 1991, 2002, 2013 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 27, 2019

Amitabh had performed at the Gateway of India on Tuesday to pay tribute to the heroes of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. He later waited till midnight to celebrate his father’s birth anniversary and wrote on his blog, “At the stroke of the midnight hour, the bells shall ring in the birth of Babuji .. 27th November 1907 .. and an avalanche of nostalgia and memory shall flood the gates .. The memories travel with me each day .. they reside by my side , by my reach, by ever within the read of some immediacy .. that is him , Babuji .. and all that was his and his mind was there for me .. and is for the rest .. each moment a craft to be learned to be in awe of and more so now when his absence be real .. and unadjustable ..”

Amitabh Bachchan performs at Gateway of India in Mumbai on Tuesday. ( Varinder Chawla )

His son and actor Abhishek Bachchan had shared a picture of his late grandparents on Instagram on the occasion. “It would have been my Grandfather’s 112th birthday today....Still remembered, still missed,” he wrote alongside the picture of Harivansh Rai Bachchan and wife Teji Bachchan.

