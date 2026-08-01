German woman accidentally calls golgappa ‘Tolgappa’. Internet finds it adorable

Trying local food is often one of the most memorable parts of travelling, and one German woman's first taste of golgappa has left Instagram users smiling. The light hearted clip captures her excitement as she attempts to pronounce the popular Indian street food's name, only to end up calling it "Tolgappa" instead. A German woman's first golgappa experience is winning hearts online. (Instagram/@carinaxaman)

The adorable mix up, followed by her genuine reaction after tasting the snack, has won hearts online, with many people praising her enthusiasm and love for Indian food.

‘She called it Tolgappa’ The video was shared on Instagram by the page @carinaxaman. The caption reads, "She called it 'Tolgappa'. First time trying golgappa!"

In the video, the woman is seen standing in front of a golgappa cart, getting ready to try the famous street food. As she attempts to say its name, she accidentally calls it "Tolgappa". She then picks up a golgappa, while her partner reminds her to eat it in one go.

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Taking a bite, she appears to thoroughly enjoy the experience and says, "Indian food is really good." Her genuine reaction and cheerful expression have made the clip a hit on social media.

Check out the full video below: