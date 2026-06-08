Girl's unique way of eating golgappa goes viral, internet says 'New technique unlocked'

Street food lovers are always finding new ways to enjoy their favourite snacks, but one young girl's unusual golgappa-eating style has left the internet amused. A viral Instagram video shows her combining sweet and spicy flavours in a single bite, creating a moment that many social media users found both clever and entertaining. Girl's golgappa trick wins over the internet. (Instagram/@tenz_seldon19)

Sweet and spicy together The video was shared on Instagram by Tenzing Seldon, an account that appears to belong to the young girl featured in the clip. The account is managed by her mother, and the profile bio suggests they are from Sikkim.

The caption accompanying the video read, "Can't decide between sweet and spicy, so I'm having both at the same time."

In the clip, the girl is seen standing at a pani puri stall with a plate of golgappas in one hand and what appears to be a candy or toffee in the other. Before taking a bite, she sucks on the sweet treat and then quickly leans forward to eat an entire pani puri in one go.

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The moment appears to combine sweet and spicy flavours at the same time, prompting laughter and curiosity from viewers. A text overlay on the video reads, "Multitasking level."

Check out the full video below: