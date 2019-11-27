Amitabh Bachchan pays tribute to Mumbai attack heroes, leaves Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan moved. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 09:11 IST

Amitabh Bachchan paid tribute to the martyrs and victims of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks at the Gateway of India in Mumbai on Tuesday. The actor delivered a powerful performance on stage and left the audience emotional. The function had his son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai and daughter Shweta Bachchan in attendance.

Amitabh, wearing a black kurta-pyjama and a shawl, began his performance with ‘Kya sare jahan se achha Hindustan hamara?’ as Shiamak Davar dance group performed alongside him.

Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan arrived hand-in-hand for the evening. While Abhishek was in a black suit and sported a moustache, Aishwarya was in a yellow suit. Shweta wore white for the event.

Amitabh Bachchan delivers an emotional performance. ( Varinder Chawla )

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan watching Amitabh Bachchan perform on stage. ( Varinder Chawla )

Amitabh Bachchan pays tribute to 26/11 heroes. ( Varinder Chawla )

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek among the audience. ( Amitabh Bachchan blog )

Shweta Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai at the event. ( Varinder Chawla )

Amitabh later shared several memorable pictures from the event on his blog and wrote, “In the memory of 26/11 .. the survivors .. and the stories of strength .. and love for the Nation ..” He also kept awake till midnight as he waited for the arrival of his late father Harivansh Rai Bachchan’s birth anniversary on Wednesday.

He wrote on his blog, “At the stroke of the midnight hour, the bells shall ring in the birth of Babuji .. 27th November 1907 .. and an avalanche of nostalgia and memory shall flood the gates .. The memories travel with me each day .. they reside by my side , by my reach, by ever within the read of some immediacy .. that is him , Babuji .... and all that was his and his mind was there for me .. and is for the rest .. each moment a craft to be learned to be in awe of and more so now when his absence be real .. and unadjustable ..”

Also read: 11 years of Mumbai terror attacks: Amitabh Bachchan leads Bollywood in ‘saluting sacrifice and honour’ of 26/11 heroes

Earlier in the day, Amitabh had retweeted a tweet about martyr Tukaram Omble who took around several rounds from Ajmal Kasab but captured him alive and wrote, “salute .. in the sacrifice and the honour .. .”

salute .. in the sacrifice and the honour .. 🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/aAHAxB1epl — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 26, 2019

Ahead of the event, Amitabh also shared his plans for the coming weeks when he will “travel for ‘Brahmastra’ to the mountains and back from the snow to more snow for ‘Chehre’.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more