11 years of Mumbai terror attacks: Amitabh Bachchan leads Bollywood in ‘saluting sacrifice and honour’ of 26/11 heroes

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 13:17 IST

A host of Bollywood celebrities remembered the innocent victims and the martyrs who laid down their lives to protect the nation during the Mumbai terror attack in 2008. Everyone from Amitabh Bachchan to Arjun Kapoor took to Twitter to pay tributes to the victims and heroes of the deadly 26/11 attacks.

Amitabh Bachchan retweeted a post about martyr Tukaram Omble, who took around 40 rounds from the AK-47 of Ajmal Kasab but captured him alive. He wrote, “Salute .. in the sacrifice and the honour .”

salute .. in the sacrifice and the honour .. 🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/aAHAxB1epl — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 26, 2019

Arjun Kapoor, who plays Sadashiv Bhau in the upcoming period drama, Panipat, hailed the 26/11 heroes for their courage and tweeted, “Remembering all our heroes, our martyrs for their valour, courage and sacrifice. We salute you Jai Hind.”

Remembering all our heroes, our martyrs for their valour, courage and sacrifice. We salute you 🙏🏻 Jai Hind. #MumbaiTerrorAttacks — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) November 26, 2019

Actor and former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Koena Mitra also paid tribute to the heroes of 26/11 and remembered those who lost their lives in the attack. She wrote, “Paying tribute to the valour and sacrifice of our Heros of 26/11. Condolences to the families who lost their loved ones.”

Actor Aftab Shivdasani requested his fans to never forget the security forces who work tirelessly to protect the nation. “11 years since 26/11.. We must never forget to thank and appreciate our forces who tirelessly serve and protect our nation. God bless them and their families. And a moment to pray for all those innocent lives that were lost during that time. #NeverForget,” he wrote on Twitter.

11 years since 26/11.. We must never forget to thank and appreciate our forces who tirelessly serve and protect our nation. God bless them and their families. And a moment to pray for all those innocent lives that were lost during that time. 🙏🏼💔 #NeverForget — Aftab Shivdasani (@AftabShivdasani) November 26, 2019

8 yrs back on this day one unidentified small worm in the world try to destroy our country self esteem, but our brave soldiers sacrifice their life to save our country. I extend my deepest sympathies to the Soldiers&people who lost their lives to save the country.#NeverForget pic.twitter.com/awoSpLGgyD — Keerthi suresh143 (@keerthi14suresh) November 26, 2019

Remembering the martyrs, South actor Keerthy Suresh tweeted, “yrs back on this day one unidentified small worm in the world try to destroy our country self esteem, but our brave soldiers sacrifice their life to save our country. I extend my deepest sympathies to the Soldiers & people who lost their lives to save the country. #NeverForget.”

