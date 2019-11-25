Taapsee Pannu says Badla was called ‘an Amitabh Bachchan film’ even though she had more scenes

bollywood

Updated: Nov 25, 2019

Actor Taapsee Pannu feels that Amitabh Bachchan has been given more credit than her for their recent hit, Badla, despite her being in more scenes.

Taapsee said on Neha Dhupia's show, "Even when I do films like Badla, I had more working days or scenes so to say than Mr Bachchan. He was the hero of the film, I was the antagonist. But the antagonist has more presence in the film than the protagonist. But eventually the film releases, they call it an Amitabh Bachchan film.”

She added, “Yes, when I raise my voice and say I've done almost equal if not more, that's when people recognised and started taking my name because it's such a male-dominated industry, they don't even realise that I might have done more work actually. It was called Sir's film, it won't be called a female film regardless of the fact that I have more scenes, it will be called an Amitabh Bachchan film and the credit will go there."

Taapsee had addressed a similar controversy around the release of her recent film, Mission Mangal, whose marketing had highlighted Akshay Kumar’s presence more than the five female actors in the ensemble. She had said then, “It is great people notice that, also then those same people can do something about the collections of a female-driven film. Because Akshay Kumar will get the audience in the theatre, that is the hard fact. All of us are doing great work in our own capacities. But, he will still manage to get a bigger number, at the end of the day. We cannot run away from this reality.”

Taapsee also sparked a controversy after suggesting that Anil Kapoor’s son, actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, doesn’t deserve more chances after delivering two box office bombs. “Whatever I have seen of him till now, I think it would have been pretty difficult to get a second film after a not so appreciated debut. If I would have been in his position, I wouldn’t have got a second film,” she said.

