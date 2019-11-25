e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 25, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Nov 25, 2019

Taapsee Pannu says Badla was called ‘an Amitabh Bachchan film’ even though she had more scenes

Actor Taapsee Pannu has said that Badla was called an ‘Amitabh Bachchan film’ even though she had more scenes and worked more days.

bollywood Updated: Nov 25, 2019 17:35 IST

Indo Asian News Service
Taapsee Pannu, Amitabh Bachchan and Sujoy Ghosh on the sets of Badla.
Taapsee Pannu, Amitabh Bachchan and Sujoy Ghosh on the sets of Badla.
         

Actor Taapsee Pannu feels that Amitabh Bachchan has been given more credit than her for their recent hit, Badla, despite her being in more scenes.

Taapsee said on Neha Dhupia's show, "Even when I do films like Badla, I had more working days or scenes so to say than Mr Bachchan. He was the hero of the film, I was the antagonist. But the antagonist has more presence in the film than the protagonist. But eventually the film releases, they call it an Amitabh Bachchan film.”

She added, “Yes, when I raise my voice and say I've done almost equal if not more, that's when people recognised and started taking my name because it's such a male-dominated industry, they don't even realise that I might have done more work actually. It was called Sir's film, it won't be called a female film regardless of the fact that I have more scenes, it will be called an Amitabh Bachchan film and the credit will go there."

Taapsee had addressed a similar controversy around the release of her recent film, Mission Mangal, whose marketing had highlighted Akshay Kumar’s presence more than the five female actors in the ensemble. She had said then, “It is great people notice that, also then those same people can do something about the collections of a female-driven film. Because Akshay Kumar will get the audience in the theatre, that is the hard fact. All of us are doing great work in our own capacities. But, he will still manage to get a bigger number, at the end of the day. We cannot run away from this reality.”

Taapsee also sparked a controversy after suggesting that Anil Kapoor’s son, actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, doesn’t deserve more chances after delivering two box office bombs. “Whatever I have seen of him till now, I think it would have been pretty difficult to get a second film after a not so appreciated debut. If I would have been in his position, I wouldn’t have got a second film,” she said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘Come, watch yourself’, Sanjay Raut invites Governor to see 162 MLAs
‘Come, watch yourself’, Sanjay Raut invites Governor to see 162 MLAs
‘Not in my House’: Speaker Om Birla gives it back to Oppn on scuffle
‘Not in my House’: Speaker Om Birla gives it back to Oppn on scuffle
9 irrigation scam cases shut; not linked to Ajit Pawar, says anti-graft body
9 irrigation scam cases shut; not linked to Ajit Pawar, says anti-graft body
NZ vs England series is not part of World Test Championship - Here’s why
NZ vs England series is not part of World Test Championship - Here’s why
Not horse-trading, NCP’s entire stable bolted: Governor’s office to SC
Not horse-trading, NCP’s entire stable bolted: Governor’s office to SC
Kohli names teammate who is ‘impossible to outrun’ in conditioning drill
Kohli names teammate who is ‘impossible to outrun’ in conditioning drill
India-bound 2020 Honda City unveiled in Thailand, gets 1.0-turbocharged engine
India-bound 2020 Honda City unveiled in Thailand, gets 1.0-turbocharged engine
All there is to know about the Pawar Vs Pawar battle in Maharashtra
All there is to know about the Pawar Vs Pawar battle in Maharashtra
trending topics
Maharashtra GovernmentHTLS 2019Kangana RanautSSC CGL 2019PaytmAjit PawarDelhis air qualityKartik AaryanMaharashtra Live

don't miss

latest news

India News

Bollywood News