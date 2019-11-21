Taapsee Pannu on Anil Kapoor’s son Harsh Varrdhan: ‘If I was in his position, I wouldn’t have got a second film’

bollywood

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 14:39 IST

Taapsee Pannu did not mince her words when she appeared on Neha Dhupia’s radio show, No Filter Neha. The actor went on to share quite a few personal stories besides naming Urvashi Rautela as the one who needs a stylist and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor as the newcomer who wouldn’t have been able to move ahead without his parents.

On being asked to name a newcomer who would have been nowhere if he/she didn’t have famous parents, Taapsee named Harsh Varrdhan. Harsh is the son of actor Anil Kapoor and brother of Sonam Kapoor. He made his debut with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Mirzya in 2016 but it turned out to be a disaster at the box office. He went on to star in a vigilante drama, Bhavesh Joshi Superhero two years later. He is currently working on the Abhinav Bindra biopic in which he plays the central role.

“Whatever I have seen of him till now, I think it would have been pretty difficult to get a second film after a not so appreciated debut. If I would have been in his position, I wouldn’t have got a second film,” she said.

Neha also asked Taapsee to name a person who needs a new stylist. Taapsee named Urvashi and said, “I think she has got a great body, I would love to see better clothes and not just the kind that show only the body.” Urvashi will now be seen in Anees Bazmee’s multi-starrer comedy, Pagalpanti. She is paired opposite Arshad Warsi in the film. It is set to hit theatres this Friday.

Also read: Taapsee Pannu on Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli Chandel: ‘Both of them love me, they give me so much time and attention’

Moving ahead in the game, Taapsee named Jacqueline Fernandez as the worst co-star, besides Vicky Kaushal. “She has so freaking hot body because I was struggling to match up to her in Judwaa 2. I was just like I just hope that I don’t put myself to shame,” she said. Talking about Vicky, she said, “I am always so conscious that I should not lose out to him in a scene because he is just so good.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more