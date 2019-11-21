Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi visit Bishan Bedi’s ancestral haveli on Mehr’s first birthday, he shares first clear picture of granddaughter

bollywood

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 09:00 IST

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi have always kept away from sharing clear pictures of their one year-old daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi. However, it was her grandfather and Angad’s father, former cricketer Bishan Bedi, who has shared adorable pictures of the little one clicked at his ancestral home in Punjab.

In order to celebrate Mehr’s first birthday, Neha and Angad visited the Golden Temple and Bishan’s ancestral home. In the pictures, the little one looks excited to find herself in a new place. She can be seen making some hand gestures for the camera as she remains tagged in the confinement of Angad’s baby carrier.

MEHR seems to approve of her presence in the dilapidated ‘Haveli’ of her Great GrandParents..Maybe the renovation of the Old Relic is around the corner..!! Thx Fellas for visiting my Birth Place..Guru MEHR Kareh..Love All Always..Hope U all left behind yur Youthful Energies..!! pic.twitter.com/LUUAiL5LxT — Bishan Bedi (@BishanBedi) November 20, 2019

He shared the pictures on Twitter with the caption, “MEHR seems to approve of her presence in the dilapidated ‘Haveli’ of her Great GrandParents..Maybe the renovation of the Old Relic is around the corner..!! Thx Fellas for visiting my Birth Place..Guru MEHR Kareh..Love All Always..Hope U all left behind yur Youthful Energies..!!

He shared another picture of Angad copying his daughter and wrote, “This one is wholeheartedly appreciated by MEHR..ever so Lovingly...!! GodBless All Always..!!”

This one is wholeheartedly appreciated by MEHR..ever so Lovingly...!! GodBless All Always..!! pic.twitter.com/wJ1BasOrfP — Bishan Bedi (@BishanBedi) November 20, 2019

While several of Bishan Singh’s followers showered their blessings on his granddaughter, a follower mentioned that the haveli was located in Putlighar, Amritsar. In other pictures Neha can be seen in a yellow suit while Mehr is in a white suit with a net dupatta covering her head.

Neha had shared an adorable birthday wish for Mehr, who turned one on Monday. She took to Twitter to share a couple of photos of Mehr without showing her face, while she and her husband Angad Bedi kiss the baby. Captioning the photos, Neha wrote: “Happy 1st Birthday our little angel .... my heart is so full of love... I don’t know what I am capable of giving you but you gave me the best gift of my life, the gift of motherhood. May god bless you ... Guru ‘Mehr’ Karein”.

Farhan Akhtar also wished Mehr with a comment under Neha’s post, which reads “Happy Birthday” followed by a red heart emoji. Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi tied the knot in May last year and welcomed their daughter Mehr in November.

