Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi celebrate daughter Mehr’s 1st birthday with a visit to Golden Temple. See pics

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 20:14 IST

Actors Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi took their daughter Mehr to the Golden Temple in Amritsar on her first birthday on Wednesday. The couple shared pictures from their visit on social media.

“Guru ‘Mehr’ Karein (May God be kind) ... #satnamwaheguru #darbarsahib #goldentemple,” wrote Neha in her caption. “Mehr turns 1. Thank you for the blessings,” Angad captioned the pictures.

In the photos, Neha is seen dressed in bright yellow kurta pyjama while Angad is seen in a plaid shirt with jeans. He is also seen carrying Mehr, who is dressed in a tiny kurta salwar, complete with a sheer dupatta.

Earlier this week, Neha took to Twitter to share a couple of photos of Mehr from behind, while she and Angad gave her a kiss. Captioning the photos, Neha wrote: “Happy 1st Birthday our little angel .... my heart is so full of love... I don’t know what I am capable of giving you but you gave me the best gift of my life, the gift of motherhood. May god bless you ... Guru ‘Mehr’ Karein”.

Neha and Angad tied the knot in May last year and welcomed Mehr in November. While Neha has been sharing photos of her daughter without revealing her face, her fans are eagerly waiting to see Mehr more clearly. They showered the infant with wishes and blessings on her first birthday.

Farhan Akhtar also wished Mehr with a comment under Neha’s post, which reads “Happy Birthday” followed by a red heart emoji.

Neha said Mehr has taught her how to manage time. “Post the birth of my daughter, Mehr, we have learned how to manage time. She has brought discipline in our (Angad and I) lives and my time management skills have become much better,” Neha said in an episode of The Love Laugh Live Show.

