Amitabh Bachchan reveals little girl in his arms is Kareena Kapoor, internet falls in love with throwback pic

A fan shared an old black-and-white picture of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan with several star kids. However, one particular child caught everybody’s eye. See it here.

bollywood Updated: Nov 19, 2019 12:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Amitabh Bachchan often shares black and white pictures from his life.
Amitabh Bachchan often shares black and white pictures from his life. (Instagram)
         

A fan of actor Amitabh Bachchan posted a black-and-white picture of him with wife Jaya and a bunch of star kids including his daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Karisma Kapoor. But it is one child in his arms who seems to have made all curious.

A fan on Twitter tagged Amitabh while posting an old picture of his with many star kids and asked: “Who are you holding @SrBachchan Ji?” The veteran actor replied saying that it was actor Kareena Kapoor Khan. In the picture, Amitabh holds Kareena in his arms, as she looks distracted. Jaya Bachchan can be seen helping a little boy.

 

In May this year, Amitabh had shared another picture of himself with Kareena. It was from the time of the shoot of the film, Pukar, which also starred Zeenat Aman, Kareena’s father Randhir Kapoor and Tina Munim. In the picture, Amitabh mentions that as little Kareena was injured, he was tending to her injury. He had written: “Guess who .. ? That be Kareena Kapoor on the sets of PUKAR shooting in Goa .. had come with Dad Randhir .. hurt her foot .. and yours truly putting medication and taping it !!”

 

Also read: Happy birthday Sushmita Sen: Check out her 10 best pictures with daughters Renee, Alisah and boyfriend Rohman Shawl

Amitabh often shares throwback pictures, many of which are of his children, Shweta and Abhishek Bachchan. He had shared a baby picture of his daughter Shweta and pondered how time had flown so fast. He had written, “Ek din aisi thi aur pata hi nahin chala kab aisi ho gayi.” He had also put out a picture of the father and daughter today.

Earlier, sharing a picture of little Abhishek, with two front teeth missing, he had cheekily written, “You look like sauce.” Sharing another childhood picture of his children in which they have their respective ice creams, he had written: “When daughter Shweta places her first book in your hands ; when she inaugurates her own clothing design brand ; when son Abhishek moves you to tears by his brilliance in film ‘Manmarzian’ , you wonder as you see them and their innocence in this snapshot, did we ever conceive that they would one day make us proud as they have today.”

