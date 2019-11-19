Happy birthday Sushmita Sen: Check out her 10 best pictures with daughters Renee, Alisah and boyfriend Rohman Shawl

bollywood

Actor and former beauty queen Sushmita Sen celebrates her 44th birthday on Tuesday. To get the party started, we bring you her 10 best pics with her adorable little family.

Last year, Sushmita welcomed a new member into her family. She started dating model Rohman Shawl and even introduced her daughters--Renee and Alisah--to him. Together, they now make a perfect family unit and are often spotted enjoying festivals, vacations and family events with each other.

A few months ago, to celebrate her younger daughter Alisah’ birthday, Sushmita took everyone on a holiday to Maldives. There, the girls learnt how to scuba dive and Sushmita even tried to skin dive. She also shared a string of photographs and videos along with Roman and Alisah. They are all seen learning the techniques.

She captioned it: “To the bravest 10-year-old I know and take pride in being her mother! This is what I gifted her for her 10th birthday. Alisah was only 5 years old when Renee and I got certified as PADI Open Water Scuba Diver, and she was most annoyed that the minimum age for scuba diving was 10 years old. She waited five birthdays for this day.”

Sushmita became Miss Universe in 1994, when she was just 18 years old. She adopted Renee in 2000 and Alisah in 2010. Talking about it, Sushmita said it was all an act of self-preservation for her. “The wisest decision I made at the age of 24 was to become a mother. It stabilised my life. People think it was a great act of charity and wonderful action but it was self-preservation. It was me protecting myself.” Sushmita said about her daughters recently at an event.

“In the natural birth, the mother and the child connect through the umbilical cord but in adoption, the mother and the child are connected by this higher power, a connection that you cannot cut off. I have had the privilege of experiencing it twice. To become a mother who has given birth from the heart. I have not missed a day of feeling the joy of motherhood,” she added.

Check out her 10 best pictures with her daughters and boyfriend:

