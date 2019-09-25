Sushmita Sen shares her photo as a 17 year old, reveals it was a turning point in her life
Sushmita Sen shares a throwback picture from her school, just a year before she was crowned Miss Universe. Check it out here.bollywood Updated: Sep 25, 2019 13:57 IST
Actor Sushmita Sen has shared a throwback picture from her school days when she was 17. She called it the “turning point” of her life because just a year later she was crowned Miss Universe on May 21, 1994 in the Philippines.
Sharing the picture, the actor wrote, “Good morning sweethearts!!!look what I found!!The class of 1992-1993 #Afgji #myschool #classmates #classteacher Standing in this lineup, the 17 yr old (not so confident, introvert, naive) me had no idea that, just in a matter of another year, my life would change forever, as would my choices & thereby my personality This I call a #turningpoint one that awaits us all at different times & in unique ways Never doubt its existence, keep putting one step in front of the other...ARRIVE YOU WILL!!!Gratitude & love to all my teachers & everyone in this picture for being such an integral part of my journey leading up to that empowering turning point!! #sharing #hope #love #friends #teacher #journey #promiseofdestiny #keepmoving #itsallhappening I love you guys!! #duggadugga SECOND ROW EXTREME RIGHT.”
After winning the title at the young age of 18, Sushmita made her debut in Bollywood with Dastak (1996) and later featured in movies like Sirf Tum, Biwi No. 1 and Main Hoon Na.
Last seen in the Bengali film Nirbaak, Sushmita has not featured in a Hindi film since the 2010 Anil Kapoor-starrer No Problem. Talking about getting back on the big screen, Sushmita had recently said, “Now, the world has exploded with different formats of telling stories, I am reconsidering the whole idea. I can do both. I have done a fabulous job of seeing my little one. She is going to be in grade five and from grade six, she wants to move on and study abroad and go to a boarding school. And now, I will have a lot of time.”
First Published: Sep 25, 2019 13:44 IST