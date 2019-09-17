Sushmita Sen strikes joyous pose in red swimsuit on vacation with boyfriend Rohman Shawl. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 20:32 IST

Former beauty queen and actor Sushmita Sen has shared a few new pictures from her vacation with boyfriend Rohman Shawl in the Maldives. The pictures show Sushmita, with her back to the camera, posing in a short skirt and a red bikini top.

Sushmita wrote in the caption that the pictures were taken by her ‘godchild’ Aliyah Sen. “Love being in a frame shot by my godchild Aliyah Sen. Such a talented budding photographer. All yours...always!!! Love you guys!!!” she captioned the post, which has been ‘liked’ over 50000 times.

Sushmita’s fans are lapping up the vacation updates. “I love these series of photographs... Just perfect as the elements of nature meet, and a soul so pure as yours dance to its rhythm... The little one is least aware of what a phenomenal capture she has taken,” one person wrote in the comments. “Woooaaaahhhh.. Thats insanely stunning,” wrote another.

Previously, Sushmita had shared a picture of herself, in Rohman’s arms, which she’d captioned, “The love, good wishes, blessings & just such beautiful positive vibes.”

She’d captioned another post, “What a glow when you’re living true. Aaah, mornings like these!!! The dawn, the sand, the ocean & the joie de vivre #sharing #thisfeeling #memories #happiness #maldives I love you guys!!!”

Also read: Sushmita Sen relaxes in boyfriend Rohman Shawl’s arms in a bling bikini, he calls it ‘bliss’. See pics

Sushmita and Rohman, who are now being more forthright about their relationship online, previously went on vacation to Armenia, where they were accompanied by her daughters, who also accompanied the couple to the Maldives.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 17, 2019 20:25 IST