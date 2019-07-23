Sushmita Sen gets a kiss from boyfriend Rohman Shawl who can’t enough of her dimples, she replies ‘all yours’

Actor Sushmita Sen is enjoying the company of her boyfriend Rohman Shawls and often shares their adorable pictures and videos on Instagram. Sushmita has now shared a picture of Rohman kissing her on the cheek.

The picture was originally shared by Rohman with the caption, “I just love her dimples. My munchkin @sushmitasen47 I LOVE YOU #love #life #happiness #smile #mine.” Sushmita reacted to the post saying, “#allyours dimples & all. I love this picture!!!! Mmmuuuaah jaan meri!!!”

Later, Sushmita reposted the picture on her Instagram handle and wrote, “Here’s another beautiful reason to smile more often. I love you @rohmanshawl.” The picture was showered with more than 2 lakh likes within 16 hours.

A fan commented to the post, “God bless you.” Another wrote, “Bless you both.” A user wrote, “Ur an only celeb.. so... far who has been so close n open to ur fan.. wit ur personal n prof. living.. Im ur fan n admirer.. wat eva u do.. u really prove it.. dat ur Miss Prefect! “Sush”.

The actor was overwhelmed by the touching reactions and replied to her fans, ‘Reading all your msgs...what an outpour of love!! Thank you my insta family...I love sharing my happiness with you!!! Mmuuuuaaaah!!! I LOVE YOU GUYS!!!”

She recently returned from Armenia after vacationing with Rohman and daughters Renee and Alisah. The actor had posted several holiday pictures on social media as she went sightseeing around the country.

Sushmita is a fitness enthusiast and soon hit the gym after her return. She also posted a video of her gymnastics along with an inspiring note. She wrote, “It’s not enough to have wings, you gotta train them to fly. We each desire & await, that ‘moment’, that life defining opportunity, one that will change our lives forever...we don’t always know exactly when & how this ‘moment’ will arrive...but arrive IT WILL. And when it does, what finally matters is not the ‘moment’...but just how prepared WE are for it!! #practice #train #prepare every moment for that ‘moment’ #sharing #lifelessons #mydiscipline #gymnasticrings.”

First Published: Jul 23, 2019 13:53 IST