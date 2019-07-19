Sushmita Sen takes fans along on Armenian vacation as boyfriend Rohman Shawl wonders ‘what to do with her’. Watch

Former beauty queen and actor Sushmita Sen is on holiday in Armenia, and she has shared an Instagram update for her fans. Sushmita is accompanied on her trip by boyfriend Rohman Shawl, and daughters Renee and Alisah.

She captioned her Instagram post, “God bless #armenia & it’s wonderful People!!! Every moment magical & forever cherished!!! Alisah carries a song in her head that she can dance to anywhere...just like her mom. Renee & @rohmanshawl mostly wondered what to do with us.”

The accompanying videos show the family of four walking around the sunny streets of Yerevan, and taking in the sights. Sushmita shows her fans a small fountain, street artists, as she twins with Rohman in a yellow tank tops. A few seconds later, we see her daughters playing on a giant chess set, and posing for photographs at the fountain. Rohman waves hello to the camera.

Sushmita then stands underneath cool mist, which seems to be blowing from a vent above a burger restaurant. The actor can also be seen dancing on the streets, along with Alisah, while Rohman and Renee tag along. The family also visits historical sights such as the Republic Square. At the Leo Cafe, she leaves behind a message on the walls of the restaurant, where several patrons seem to have scribbled notes.

Two days ago, Sushmita had shared a family selfie on Instagram, which she’d captioned, “Why so serious Jaan Meri @rohmanshawl brilliant group effort for this #familyselfie WE FIT.”

In an interview to Rajeev Masand, Sushmita had revealed how she first met Rohman. “It’s a very, very beautiful serendipity story. He sent me a direct message on Instagram and I didn’t check direct messages because I wasn’t sure if you check it, you may be allowing that person to start communicating with you. So, I had too many of these direct messages and I had not opened any and there it was. Touch screen phone ki Jai ho because I had gone to the DM to look at what all had come and I was scrolling through and this boy broke something in the room and I went talking to him and when I came back I had obviously opened one of the DMs and it was a message from him and I was like ‘Oh my god, how did I do that, god I should never be talking when I am near a phone’,” she said.

First Published: Jul 19, 2019 20:44 IST