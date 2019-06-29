Sushmita Sen shares pics with a baby, boyfriend Rohman Shawl showers love amid breakup rumours

Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen shared new pictures on Instagram, where boyfriend Rohman Shawl left sweet comments, refuting breakup rumours.

Sushmita shared pictures with a baby, sitting inside a plane and wrote, “Children have a way with me...I belong!! We flew together...literally!!! Introducing my little #newfriend #kiara #precious#munchkin #happiness #children#love I love you guys!!!” Rohman was quick to shower his love and responded, “My baby with a baby,” posting it with a heart emoji. In one of the pictures, the baby is seen sucking her soother. Other pictures show the baby staring at an eye mask and wondering what it is all about. In another picture, the baby looks shocked as she stares at Sushmita.

Earlier, a Pinkvilla report claimed that Rohman had shared a few stories on his Instagram page, hinting at some troubles in his relationship with the former Miss Universe. According to the report, Rohman wrote, ‘’HEY YOU. Yes I am talking to you!! What’s bothering you??”

It added that he wrote in another story: “So you feel you are doing too much in a relationship and your partner isn’t reciprocating...If someone doesn’t treat you right & you are still with them, its your fault!”

In an interview to Rajeev Masand, Sushmita had revealed how she first met Rohman. “It’s a very, very beautiful serendipity story. He sent me a direct message on Instagram and I didn’t check direct messages because I wasn’t sure if you check it, you may be allowing that person to start communicating with you. So, I had too many of these direct messages and I had not opened any and there it was. Touch screen phone ki Jai ho because I had gone to the DM to look at what all had come and I was scrolling through and this boy broke something in the room and I went talking to him and when I came back I had obviously opened one of the DMs and it was a message from him and I was like ‘Oh my god, how did I do that, god I should never be talking when I am near a phone’,” she said.

Sushmita, a mother to two adopted girls — Renee and Alisah, has often made it clear that she will not sacrifice her own happiness for her children and continues to enjoy herself with her boyfriend as much as she does with her daughters. Sushmita is a regular on Instagram and, she, along with her daughters and Rohman are often seen holidaying together.

