Sushmita Sen shares video dancing with daughters Renee, Alisah at brother Rajeev’s wedding, thanks ‘jaan’ Rohman Shawl, watch

Actor Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev got married to TV actor Charu Asopa in Goa on June 16. While Rajeev and Charu have been sharing pictures and videos from the wedding, Sushmita took to social media only recently to share pictures and videos.

In one of the many posts put up by her, the actor can be seen whirling with her daughters, Renee and Alisah, in the lawns of a garden. While Sushmita and Renee whirl with dupattas in hand, Alisah does so with a multi-coloured umbrella. Sharing the post, Sushmita wrote: “#brotherswedding We arrived in Goa with this ‘floating’ feeling All dressed up from head to toe for the #ringceremony but first, had to join in the fun these two were having!!! A cherished memory, beautifully captured jaan meri @rohmanshawl #sharing #thisfeeling #butterflies #tajexotica #goa #blissedout I love you guys!!!” The video has been shot by her boyfriend Rohman Shawl and is from before the start of Rajeev and Charu’s ring ceremony.

In other pictures, Sushmita shared a wedding album of sorts, where Charu and Rajeev pose solo and also with all their family members. Seen in the pictures are Sushmita, Rohman, Renee, Alisah, Sushmita’s parents and Charu’s parents, apart from the bride and bridegroom. Sharing them, Sushmita wrote: “#mashaallah #sharing #moments #ringceremony #families #happiness #love #brotherswedding #goa magical @asopacharu @rajeevsen9 #rajakibittu I love you guys!!!”

Sushmita has also shared pictures from the mehendi ceremony with her daughters as they flaunt their mehendi designs. In another video, the bride and bridegroom’s rings are displayed. In another picture, Renee can be seen posing with sister Alisah onstage where the ring-ceremony was held.

Rajeev and Charu kicked off their wedding ceremonies with a court wedding on June 9. That was followed by two wedding ceremonies, following Rajasthani and Bengali traditions, at Goa’s Taj Exotica.

First Published: Jun 19, 2019 09:18 IST