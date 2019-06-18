Sushmita Sen can’t stop cheering in these unseen videos from brother Rajeev’s wedding to Charu Asopa. Watch

Actor Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen got married to TV actor Charu Asopa in Goa on June 16. While pictures and videos from the many ceremonies are online, a new video, featuring Sushmita’s reaction at one of the ceremonies, is getting a lot of attention.

The video shows Sushmita clapping and cheering happily as Rajeev applies sindoor on Charu’s forehead during the Goa wedding. Dressed in a dull brown lehenga choli, Sushmita looks every bit an excited sister, supervising matters and enjoying as well.

According to reports, Sushmita was mobbed at the airport. The actor, reportedly posed with fans, and was as sporting as ever. In other pictures online, the actor, accompanied with her father and her daughters Renee and Alisah, can be seen at the airport.

Rajeev and Asopa got married as per Rajasthani and Bengali traditions in Goa and the ceremonies were attended by Sushmita, Renee and Alisah and boyfriend Rohman Shawl.

Rajeev and Charu shared pictures from their ceremonies on Instagram. Rajeev wrote, “Just got married to the person i love & respect from my heart .. Sen family.” Charu shared a picture of the couple dancing and wrote, “We danced our way to a beautiful dream wedding. Beyond blessed.” She has also changed her Instagram name to Charu Sen.

On June 9, the duo had a civil marriage in the court. The wedding festivities began from June 14 at Goa’s Taj Exotica, starting with an engagement ceremony followed by a sangeet. Rajeev had earlier told Hindustan Times that Sushmita had worked hard to put the wedding together. “She has been working very hard day and night to make things happen, as we don’t have much time at all. June 16 could only happen because of my sister , mom and dad. It’s never easy to do things at the last minute. I am very blessed,” he said.

First Published: Jun 18, 2019 10:46 IST