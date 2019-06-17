Shahid Kapoor says fights with wife Mira last a long time: ‘It bothers me, I take time to get over it’

Actor Shahid Kapoor has opened up about how he has tiffs with wife Mira Rajput,just like every other couple. The Kabir Singh actor said that there was one caveat, though – their fights last a long time.

Appearing on Neha Dhupia’s show, BFFs, to promote his film Kabir Singh, Shahid said, “I usually get flustered when my wife and I have a fight. It bothers me, and I take time to get over it. It’s once in a couple of months, but when we do fight, but ours lasts a long time, like 15 days. You know it [the tension] is there, and you finally talk it out.”

Shahid said he believes it’s important to disagree and talk out the difference in opinion. “It’s good to fight. It’s important to hold your own. It’s important to disagree and deal with each other’s differences and resolve the problem. Problems are going to happen, and you have to get past that,” he said.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput with children Misha and Zain.

Shahid had earlier joked about how he is the one apologising to Mira in all situations. Appearing on the Kapil Sharma Show, he was asked by the host about how he handles tiffs with his wife. “I apologise when she’s angry, but I apologise even when I’m angry,” Shahid had said. “Shabaash (well done), you will go far in life,” was Kapil’s response.

Shahid and Mira got married on July 6, 2015. Together, they have a daughter Misha and a son Zain. Talking about his children on Neha’s show, the actor had said that he is “fan-boying” son Zain all day. “He is way better looking than me. He has got (features from) both of us (Mira and I). Because he is a boy and he was born with a lot of hair, everybody thinks he looks similar to me, but actually I think his features are a lot more like Mira's. He has got sharper features which is nice for a boy and I think both of them are like a little bit of a mixture of both of us. But he is just really good looking."

Talking about Misha, he said: "I don't think it can be explained. Everybody who has a daughter will understand what I mean...and with Zain, it's more like a buddy vibe like even though he is just eight months old but I still buddy him, and with Misha it's like, it's different."

