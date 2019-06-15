Vijay Deverakonda wants Kabir Singh to be superhit, says he is sure Shahid Kapoor has ‘done an exceptional job’

Shahid Kapoor is all geared up for the release of Kabir Singh in which he steps into the shoes of actor Vijay Deverakonda from the original Telugu hit Arjun Reddy. Vijay has now said that he expects Shahid to have done an “exceptional job” in the upcoming movie. Director Sandeep Vanga has helmed both Telugu and Hindi versions of the film.

Vijay told Deccan Chronicle, “I’ve known Shahid to be a good actor since Ishq Vishq, and I’m sure he’s done an exceptional job in Kabir Singh, too.” “I want the film to be a massive blockbuster,” Vijay added.

Talking about working on the film, Shahid had recently said, “Kabir Singh has been an extremely challenging film for me emotionally and physically. Since I had three distinct looks in the film, I had to transform myself to quite an extent. I had to smoke cigarettes and grow my beard. However, since my character demanded it, I did not think twice before doing what my director wanted me to do. I like doing roles that challenge me.”

Vijay also expressed hopes that director Sandeep has added some new note to the Hindi version of his Telugu hit film: “My dear friend Sandeep, who directed me in Arjun Reddy, is now done with its Hindi remake, and I can’t wait to see how it has turned out. Knowing Sandeep, he has probably altered the original script — amazing as it was — to begin on an exciting, new note,” he said.

Kabir Singh also stars Kiara Advani in the lead role and is set to hit theatres on June 21.Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Ashwin Varde.

