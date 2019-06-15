Priyanka Chopra gives 5 life lessons as she flaunts ‘sexy, sexy sari’ again: ‘Have nothing to hide’
In a new video, Priyanka Chopra brilliantly mixes fashion and life philosophy and calls herself funny. Check out the video, made during the photoshoot for American magazine InStyle, here.bollywood Updated: Jun 15, 2019 08:50 IST
Actor Priyanka Chopra has shared from her recent photoshoot for American magazine InStyle and offered five life lessons for her fans with it. Combining her fashion statement with life’s philosophy, Priyanka had different takes from her different outfits during the shoot that focused on Indian style.
Sharing the video, Priyanka tweeted, “5 life lessons with yours truly (I’m so funny) haha Check out a copy of @InStyle July 2019 on stands today.”
She opens the video saying, “Always be bigger than your skirt” as the camera zooms on her Anita Dongre lehenga.
As she moves on to tip number two, flaunting her Tarun Tahiliani sari without a blouse, she declares, “Have nothing to hide.”She wears a bralet with another sari by Sabyasachi to prove her third point, “Sari, not sorry.”
Her fourth lesson gets even more interesting, wearing a jacket over a little black dress, she announces, “Make some noise” and the camera shows us ghunghroo tied around her bare legs as she moves them to make some noise. “When you have difference, patch it up! So funny, I’m so funny!” Priyanka concludes the video.
5 life lessons with yours truly 😂 (I'm so funny) haha— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) June 14, 2019
Check out a copy of @InStyle July 2019 on stands today pic.twitter.com/N8NfQyIUgd
After she shared pictures from her photoshoot in a sari without a blouse earlier this month, Priyanka was trolled for not ‘respecting the grace of the sari’. Tahilani defended her. “There’s nothing vulgar about it. In fact, not using a choli makes it a global statement. The transition from alluring Indian beauty (in Priyanka’s last Bollywood outing, Bajirao Mastani) to this modern goddess for a mainstream fashion cover only speaks of her (Priyanka) versatility. She is truly a modern Indian icon,” he had told Mid Day in an interview.
View this post on Instagram
Fashion is such an important part of global culture, often arising from centuries of tradition, and doesn’t go out of style when the seasons change. The ‘Saree’ is one of the most iconic and recognized silhouettes from India. To me, its beauty lies in its versatility, not just in drape and fabric. It embodies elegance, femininity, and power, and I love how I feel when I’m wearing one. I’m so proud to be wearing a @Taruntahiliani saree on @instylemagazine’s July cover! Thank you @laurabrown99 for being such an amazing creative partner, and for sharing some of India’s incredible fashion with the world. #IndianSummer #ProudDesi (Link to the story in bio)
Priyanka recently left Mumbai after spending weeks wrapping up her upcoming Bollywood film, Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink, that also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.
She is now in New York with her husband and singer Nick Jonas. She will attend a Jonas Brothers concert with him on Saturday.
