After Priyanka Chopra gets trolled for wearing sari without a blouse, designer Tarun Tahiliani speaks in her defence, calls it ‘a global statement’

Priyanka Chopra recently featured on the cover of American magazine InStyle in its June issue. Wearing a saree without a blouse, her version of the garment attracted mixed reactions online. While most people hailed her modern yet desi look, a few also criticised her for her choice. Designer Tarun Tahilani has now come to her defence saying that using the saree without a choli made it a “global statement”.

Speaking to Mid Day, Tarun said, “There’s nothing vulgar about it. In fact, not using a choli makes it a global statement. The transition from alluring Indian beauty (in Priyanka’s last Bollywood outing, Bajirao Mastani) to this modern goddess for a mainstream fashion cover only speaks of her (Priyanka) versatility. She is truly a modern Indian icon.”

Priyanka shared videos from the photoshoot

Mindy Kaling, Natasha Poonawala shower Priyanka with love for her latest look.

A user criticises Priyanka for wearing the saree in a way that it “doesn’t look like a sari”.

Talking about her love for sarees, Priyanka had told InStyle, “My problem is when it comes to Indian fashion, there are always these shiny, sequinned, over-the-top Christmas-tree outfits. Those are not the sarees I wear. I grew up with my mother wearing sarees to the hospital, as a doctor. She’d wear these beautiful ones made of French chiffon, with a bindi over here. And the nape of her neck would smell like Dior’s Poison. That, to me, was a modern woman. And that’s what I want to show the world.”

Priyanka had shared several pictures from the photoshoot on Instagram and wrote, “Fashion is such an important part of global culture, often arising from centuries of tradition, and doesn’t go out of style when the seasons change. The ‘sari’ is one of the most iconic and recognised silhouettes from India. To me, its beauty lies in its versatility, not just in drape and fabric. It embodies elegance, femininity, and power, and I love how I feel when I’m wearing one,” she wrote.

Tarun crafted the saree in sequins, gota and Swarovski crystals for Priyanka. Getting trolled in nothing new for Priyanka -- only recently she also spoke about how she has had to face criticism for marrying a man much younger to her.

First Published: Jun 08, 2019 13:23 IST