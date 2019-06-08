Article 15 song Shuru Karein Kya teaser: Kaam Bhaari, SlowCheeta join Ayushmann Khurrana in his fight for justice

The teaser of the first song of Ayushmann Khurrana’s Article 15, Shuru Karein Kya is out. It is a much-needed call to action for the citizens of the country. It asks citizens to ensure that justice prevails.

Devin ‘DLP’ Parker & Gingger have composed the song. Slow Cheetah, Dee MC, Kaam Bhaari and Spit Fire, who have lent their voices for the ‘angry number’, have also penned the song. The video opens with three dead bodies hanging from a tree and proceeds to Ayushmann demanding from the officers in his team why they have not taken any action in the case.

Also read: Bharat box office day 3: Salman’s film makes at estimated Rs 95 cr

“This song is a call to action. It has youngsters saying what needs to be done for the country rightaway, so the title Shuru Karein Kya,” director Anubhav Sinha told Mumbai Mirror. “Somebody recommended the name of Spit Fire, who’s from Madhya Pradesh. We discussed the idea and came up with the idea of a quartet, including a woman, and put the entire team together,” he further told the tabloid.

Directed by Anubhav of Mulk fame, Article 15 is inspired by the Badaun rape incident. Talking about the film’s subject, actor Manoj Pahwa had earlier told ANI, “This film is not completely based on the heinous crime that took place in Badaun where two girls were raped and hanged. We can say that this film is inspired by that incident and we have included some chunks of it.”

Ayushmann plays a police officer for the first time in the film that is slated to hit theatres on June 28. Article 15 also features Isha Talwar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra, M Naser, Ashish Verma, Sushil Pandey, Subrajyoti Bharat and Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jun 08, 2019 11:49 IST