Article 15 teaser: Ayushmann Khurrana’s film is a refresher in India’s Constitution for those who need reminding

The first teaser for actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s next film titled Article 15 is out. The film is directed by Anubhav Sinha of Mulk and Ra.One and features Ayushmann as a police officer.

The teaser opens with a voiceover from Ayushmann who recites Article 15 from the Constitution of India. It gives the people ‘Samta ka adhikaar,’ or the Right to Equality. It says that no person will be discriminated against on the basis of religion, caste, creed or gender by the state. However, the images that follow show how the same is not the case anymore in the country.

There are clips of people rioting in the streets, attacking vehicles and throwing Molotov cocktails at police personnels trying to control them. The rioting men appear to be wearing saffron head scarves and bearing saffron flags. ‘Farq bahut karlia, ab farq laege (We have created enough differences, now we will bring a difference),’ Ayushmann says at the end of the teaser. Watch it here:

The first look poster of the film was unveiled on Monday. Article 15 is inspired by the Badaun rape incident. Speaking to ANI, Manoj Pahwa who is playing a vital role in the film, said, “This film is not completely based on the heinous crime that took place in Badaun where two girls were raped and hanged. We can say that this film is inspired by that incident and we have included some chunks of it.”

Playing a cop for the first time, Ayushmann can be seen donning the attire of a no-nonsense police officer with an intense expression. Interestingly, the sunglasses worn by the actor says a lot more about the film and his character. In the lenses, bodies of two girls can be seen hanging from a tree which creates a lot more suspense. On the other side of the lens, the viewers can spot a group of people protesting against the crime.

Today marks the completion of five years of the Badaun rape case where two teenage girls were gang-raped and gruesomely murdered by hanging them while they were still alive.

While the Badhai Ho actor will essay the role of the principal protagonist, he will be joined by a stellar support cast comprising of Isha Talwar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra, M Naser, Ashish Verma, Sushil Pandey, Subrajyoti Bharat and Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub.

First Published: May 27, 2019 14:42 IST