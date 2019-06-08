Bharat box office day 3: Salman Khan starrer set to enter Rs 100 cr club, makes Rs 95.50 cr

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat has made a total of Rs 95.50 crore in domestic business. Tweeting the latest figures, trade analyst Taran Adarsh said that the film has maintained its grip and saw a normal decline.

He wrote: “#Bharat maintains a grip on Day 3 [Fri]... Mass circuits remain strong, while some circuits faced normal decline after #Eid festivities... Should witness an upturn on Day 4 [Sat] and 5 [Sun]... Wed 42.30 cr, Thu 31 cr, Fri 22.20 cr. Total: ₹ 95.50 cr. India biz.” He predicted that the film would go past Rs 100 by the end of day 4. “As #Bharat cruises past ₹ 100 cr mark today [Day 4], Salman Khan sets another benchmark: Highest number of films in ₹ 100 cr+ Club... The tally rises to 14 with #Bharat... Breakup: ₹ 300 cr: 3, ₹ 200 cr: 2, ₹ 100 cr: 9 India biz.”

Earlier, a Box Office India report had said that the film saw a dip on day three. It said that Bharat registered a dip of 25%. The report added that the dip is normal for a third day after Eid - a festive release- but the second day drop was probably 5-7% more than it should have been. This is the reason why the film hasn’t hit the Rs 100 crore over the three-day weekend , the report had said.

Bharat, nonetheless, has managed to hold a strong position at the box office. It created history as Salman’s highest opener ever.

The film raked in Rs 73.30 crore in just two days. Taran, sharing the box office collection on Twitter wrote: “#Bharat puts up a big total on Day 2 [working day after #Eid holiday]... Plexes saw normal decline, while single screens held fort... Saw excellent occupancy in evening/night shows... Overall, 2-day total is superb... Wed 42.30 cr, Thu 31 cr. Total: ₹ 73.30 cr. India biz.” Taran noted that multiplexes saw a normal decline, while the film’s evening and night shows witnessed a high occupancy, especially in single screen cinemas.

Salman, who was ecstatic with the audiences’ response to his film, had taken to his Twitter handle to thank his fans for giving him his career’s biggest opener.

His last two Eid releases, Tubelight and Race 3 had a lacklustre start at the box office. By raking in Rs 42.30 crore on its first day, Bharat proved to be both Salman’s biggest Eid opener as well as his highest ever opener ever.

Taran had earlier shared that the film’s opening day moolah has surpassed that of Salman’s hit films including Tiger Zinda Hai (Rs 34.10 crore), Sultan (Rs 36.54 crore) and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (Rs 40.35 crore). Adarsh also noted that despite the tough competition from the much-hyped India vs South Africa World Cup match on Wednesday, Bharat emerged as a winner at the box office. The trade analyst also shared that the film is the year’s biggest Bollywood opener followed by Gully Boy, Total Dhamaal, Kalank and Kesari.

Bharat also features Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, Jackie Shroff, Nora Fatehi and Sonali Kulkarni. The Bajrangi Bhaijaan sports five different looks in the film spanning 60 years, including a crucial part showcasing the actor in his late 20s, looking much leaner and younger. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat is an official adaptation of the 2014 South Korean movie An Ode To My Father.

(With ANI inputs)

First Published: Jun 08, 2019 11:16 IST